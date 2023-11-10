Choosing the Perfect Subscription Plan for Your Trial Period

During your trial period, you will have the opportunity to explore all the digital offerings available on our website. Whether you choose the Standard Digital or Premium Digital package, you will have access to an extensive range of news, analysis, and expert opinions that will keep you informed about global events.

The Standard Digital package is perfect for those seeking a comprehensive news experience. It provides access to a wealth of global news, along with insightful analysis and expert opinions.

If you crave even more in-depth business coverage, then the Premium Digital package is the right choice for you. In addition to the features included in the Standard Digital package, it offers access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes. These newsletters provide original, in-depth reporting that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

At the end of your trial, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to modify your plan at any time during the trial period. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section and make your desired changes.

If you prefer to save costs, you can switch to an annual payment plan and enjoy a 20% discount on your premium access. This option allows you to continue experiencing all the benefits of the premium digital package while being mindful of your budget.

Alternatively, if the premium package is more than what you need, you can choose to downgrade to the Standard Digital package. It offers robust journalistic content that satisfies the needs of many users. To compare the features of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, click here.

Remember, any changes made to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, ensuring that you continue to enjoy full access for an additional four weeks, regardless of whether you choose to downgrade or cancel.

To cancel or modify your subscription or trial, simply log into the “Settings & Account” section, where you can easily make the necessary changes. Rest assured that you will still have access to your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We offer multiple payment options, including credit card, debit card, and PayPal, to ensure a convenient and hassle-free experience.

Start your trial today and explore the wide range of news and analysis available on our platform. Choose the plan that best suits your needs and stay informed about the global events shaping our world.