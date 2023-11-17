The Shifting Alliances of Armenia: A Delicate Balancing Act

Armenia, a country nestled in the heart of the Caucasus region, finds itself at a crossroads of geopolitical interests. Over the years, a delicate dance of diplomacy has been employed as Yerevan navigates its relationships with key players in the international arena. While historically aligned with Moscow as a former member of the Soviet Union, Armenia’s recent shift towards the West has caused tensions with its long-standing Russian ally.

In recent times, Armenia has made conscious efforts to strengthen its ties with Western nations, particularly the United States and European Union. This strategic move is driven by a desire to diversify its alliances and lessen its dependence on Russia. Yerevan seeks to leverage its position by tapping into the economic and political benefits offered by Western powers.

Simultaneously, this pivot towards the West has raised concerns in Moscow, which has traditionally seen Armenia as part of its sphere of influence. Russian officials have expressed their displeasure, stating that Yerevan’s efforts to deepen its ties with the West could jeopardize the existing cooperation between Armenia and Russia.

Amidst this delicate balancing act, Armenia’s primary objective remains ensuring its security and stability. The country faces numerous challenges, including the long-standing conflict with Azerbaijan over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia seeks international support to bolster its position in this conflict, and its shifting alliances serve as a means to achieve that goal.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Why is Armenia shifting towards the West?

A: Armenia seeks to diversify its alliances and reduce its dependence on Russia, while also tapping into the economic and political benefits offered by the United States and European Union.

Q: How does Russia view Armenia’s pivot towards the West?

A: Moscow has expressed concerns regarding Armenia’s efforts to deepen its ties with the West, fearing that it may jeopardize the existing cooperation between the two countries.

Q: What are Armenia’s primary challenges?

A: Armenia faces challenges such as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Azerbaijan, and seeks international support to strengthen its position in this dispute.

Q: What is Armenia’s objective in shifting alliances?

A: Armenia aims to ensure its security and stability by forging new alliances and garnering international support in its ongoing conflicts and geopolitical challenges.

As Armenia continues to recalibrate its foreign policy, it must navigate the delicate balance between its historical ties with Russia and its aspirations towards Western integration. The outcomes of this delicate dance of diplomacy will inevitably shape the country’s future and its role in the global arena. Only time will tell if Armenia’s strategic gamble will pay off in the long run, but for now, the nation remains firmly committed to securing its position in an ever-changing world order.

Source: [FRANCE 24](https://www.france24.com/en/)