The Urgency of Addressing the Gaza Health Crisis

In response to the escalating health crisis in Gaza and the West Bank, the World Health Organization (WHO) executive board has called an emergency session on December 10. The session, convened by Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in consultation with the Qatari chair, will focus on the dire situation in Gaza and address attacks on the health sector in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, stressed the need to provide more medical aid and access for foreign healthcare workers. He emphasized the importance of empowering the WHO in assisting the medical sector and condemned the targeting of healthcare facilities. Khraishi stated that his diplomatic mission was preparing a motion to be reviewed by the board, suggesting the idea of bringing in additional doctors from around the world to meet the urgent medical needs in Gaza.

Currently, only a fraction of Gaza’s hospitals are operational due to Israeli bombings and a lack of fuel. The limited functioning hospitals are overwhelmed by a surge of wounded individuals in need of urgent care. The WHO has recorded 427 attacks on healthcare facilities in Palestinian territories since the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel began in October. It is important to note that responsibility for these attacks has not been determined.

In response to accusations, Israel argues that Hamas is utilizing hospitals and civilian structures as shields by placing command centers and weapons in these locations. However, this ongoing conflict has resulted in a significant humanitarian crisis, as the availability of healthcare deteriorates and disease continues to spread. The WHO has warned that the spread of disease poses a greater threat to lives in Gaza than the bombardments themselves. Cases of diarrhoea among children have risen to about 100 times the normal levels, signifying an urgent need for medical assistance.

The situation in Gaza is dire, with approximately 80 percent of the population displaced due to the Israeli bombing campaign. As the population continues to suffer, it is crucial for the global community to come together and address this humanitarian crisis. The WHO’s emergency session serves as a crucial opportunity to develop strategies to provide immediate medical aid, ensure access for healthcare workers, and prevent the further spread of disease.

