WHO Requests Details on Respiratory Illness Outbreaks in China

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reached out to Chinese authorities for more information regarding recent respiratory illness outbreaks, particularly in children. The WHO has labeled this inquiry as a routine check to gather necessary data.

Chinese officials from the National Health Commission announced an increase in respiratory disease cases during a press conference held on November 13. They attributed the rise to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, allowing other respiratory pathogens like influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus, and the COVID-19 virus to circulate freely.

Given previous concerns about transparency surrounding the reporting of COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, China and the WHO have faced persistent inquiries. On November 23, the WHO announced that undiagnosed pneumonia clusters among children in northern China were identified by groups working under the Program for Monitoring Emerging Diseases. It remains unclear whether these cases are connected to the overall increase in respiratory infections previously reported by Chinese authorities or if they are separate incidents.

The WHO has formally requested additional epidemiologic and clinical information, as well as laboratory results, from these reported outbreaks among children. This exchange is being facilitated through the International Health Regulations mechanism. Furthermore, the WHO has asked China to provide updates on the trends of known pathogens and the impact on the healthcare system. The organization maintains effective communication with China’s clinicians and scientists through established partnerships and networks.

In response to media inquiries, the WHO China office stated that it is routine procedure to request information on respiratory illness outbreaks and pneumonia clusters in children from member states, such as China. The global agency issued a statement with available information to address the high number of queries it has received.

During the press conference held last week, no mention was made of undiagnosed pneumonia. However, one speaker acknowledged a general uptick in respiratory illnesses compared to three years ago. They noted the cyclical nature of mycoplasma pneumoniae epidemics, which typically occur every three to seven years. Global monitoring for this pathogen has been relatively low in the past three years.

Since mid-October, northern China has reported a surge in influenza-like illnesses compared to the same period in previous years. China has a system in place to capture data on illness trends and report it to platforms such as the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System.

Social media and local news outlets have featured videos and photos from hospitals, particularly in cities like Xian, showing overburdened facilities with parents and children awaiting medical attention. Some of these posts depict children receiving intravenous drips while doing their homework.

While the WHO seeks additional information, it recommends that people in China adhere to preventive measures to reduce the risk of respiratory illnesses. These measures include vaccination, maintaining distance from sick individuals, staying home when feeling unwell, getting tested and seeking medical care when necessary, wearing masks appropriately, ensuring good ventilation, and practicing regular hand-washing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the WHO?

The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health. What are the known pathogens mentioned in the article?

The known pathogens mentioned are influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus, and the virus that causes COVID-19. What is the International Health Regulations mechanism?

The International Health Regulations (IHR) are a set of legally binding regulations adopted by 196 countries to prevent, protect against, control, and provide a public health response to the international spread of diseases. The mechanism mentioned refers to the procedures outlined in the IHR for exchanging information and coordinating responses during disease outbreaks. What preventive measures are recommended by the WHO in China?

The WHO advises people in China to follow measures such as vaccination, maintaining distance from sick individuals, staying home when feeling unwell, getting tested and seeking medical care when necessary, wearing masks appropriately, ensuring good ventilation, and practicing regular hand-washing.

