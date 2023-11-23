Who are the Palestinian detainees that could be released in exchange for hostages?

After weeks of conflict, Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement to release Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of women and children held in Gaza. This news has brought hope to the families involved in this tragic situation.

The initial release of hostages was expected to take place on Thursday, but it has been postponed until Friday due to minor implementation details. Despite the delay, the Israeli government has published a list of 300 Palestinian prisoners who could potentially be released in the future.

The list includes individuals of various age groups and includes charges ranging from throwing stones to supporting illegal terror organizations. There are also accusations of incitement and attempted murder. While some of the prisoners are affiliated with Hamas and other militant groups, many do not belong to any particular organization.

Most of the prisoners listed are male teenagers between the ages of 16 to 18, but there are also some as young as 14. Additionally, there are 33 women on the list. Despite this potential release, it is important to note that this will only make up a small fraction of the Palestinian prisoners currently held in Israeli jails.

In the midst of this tense situation, families have found solace in a radio station in the West Bank city of Ramallah. For the past 20 years, this station has allowed families to send voice notes to their detained relatives, maintaining a connection despite the distance. While it is uncertain if the prisoners are able to listen to these messages, families continue to send them as a way of staying connected and expressing love.

One family in particular, the Barghouti family, eagerly awaits the return of their loved ones. Iman Barghouti prays for the release of her husband Nael and her sister-in-law Hannan. Hannan and her three sons were arrested after the October 7 attacks and are currently held under administrative detention, meaning they are held without knowing the charges against them or having an ongoing legal process.

Iman, filled with hope, believes that her sister-in-law will be released soon and is beginning to wish for her husband’s release as well, despite not being included on the Israeli list of potential prisoners to be released.

As the situation unfolds, many families cling to hope and eagerly await the return of their loved ones.