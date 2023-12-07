Exploring the Houthi Rebel Attacks and the Complexity of US Retaliation

In recent news, the Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have been launching missile attacks on commercial ships in the southern Red Sea. This has raised questions about the potential response from the US military. Unlike previous instances where the US has retaliated against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria, the US has refrained from military action in this case.

The Houthi rebels originated from northern Yemen and seized the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, leading to a prolonged conflict. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 with the aim of restoring Yemen’s exiled government to power. However, the conflict has escalated into a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, resulting in a dire humanitarian crisis and significant loss of life.

The attacks on ships by the Houthis have gradually increased over time. While no individuals have been reported harmed, the commercial vessels have suffered damage. It is important to note that the Houthis have not specifically targeted US vessels or forces, which is one of the reasons why the US has refrained from military retaliation.

The US administration’s cautious approach stems from concerns about the fragile truce in Yemen and the potential for a wider conflict in the region. The Biden administration seeks to maintain the truce and is wary of taking actions that could escalate tensions. While military action remains an option, US officials emphasize that there are notable differences between the attacks by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria and the Houthi attacks.

In the case of Iran-backed militias, there have been numerous attacks targeting American troops, resulting in minor injuries. In response, the US has conducted airstrikes on facilities linked directly to Iran and the militias. However, the Houthi attacks have primarily targeted ships in the Red Sea, launched drones and missiles toward Israel, and even seized a vehicle transport ship linked to Israel. While these actions are concerning, they have not directly targeted US personnel or assets.

The complexity lies in the fact that the US Navy ships have taken defensive measures by shooting down Houthi drones, deeming them a threat. However, it is often determined later that the ships were not the intended target. This nuanced distinction creates challenges when defending the lack of retaliation for these attacks.

As of now, the US has not ruled out the possibility of military action against the Houthis. The decision-making process considers various factors, including the potential consequences for the ongoing truce in Yemen and the broader regional stability. While the US aims to protect its interests and maintain security, it also recognizes the importance of avoiding actions that could exacerbate the already complex situation in the Middle East.

