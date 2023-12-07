The Rise of the Houthi Rebels and the Complexity of Responding to Attacks

In recent news, the Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran, launched a series of attacks on commercial ships in the southern Red Sea. This has raised questions about the possibility of a retaliatory strike from the U.S. military. While the U.S. Navy has successfully intercepted drones launched by the militant group, military retaliation has been avoided thus far. This stands in contrast to the multiple strikes carried out by the U.S. against Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria.

The Houthi rebels originated from Yemen, where they took control of the capital, Sanaa, in 2014. Their actions sparked a war between them and a Saudi-led coalition, with the aim of restoring Yemen’s exiled government to power. The conflict has caused immense suffering in Yemen, resulting in a severe humanitarian crisis and the deaths of thousands of people.

Attacks on ships by the Houthis have been sporadic in the past, but they have increased in frequency recently. The group has claimed that their intention is to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until Israel ceases its aggression against the Gaza Strip. While one of the targeted ships, the Unity Explorer, has an indirect Israeli link, the extent of Israel’s connection to the other ships remains uncertain.

The U.S. approach to these attacks is different from its response to Iran-backed militia attacks in Iraq and Syria. The Biden administration is concerned about potential repercussions that could escalate the conflict in Yemen or contribute to instability in the region. While military action has not been ruled out, the U.S. government aims to avoid actions that could disrupt the fragile peace in Yemen.

There is a distinction between the attacks carried out by Iran-backed militias in Iraq and Syria and the actions of the Houthi rebels. Militias in Iraq and Syria have targeted American troops with drones, rockets, and ballistic missiles. In response, the U.S. has conducted airstrikes, specifically targeting facilities linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the militias. In contrast, the Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea, drones and missiles have been aimed at Israel, and drones have been launched towards U.S. Navy ships. The lack of retaliation for these Houthi attacks has been a cause for debate among U.S. officials.

U.S. officials explain the distinction by stating that the Navy ships intercepted the Houthi drones because they were perceived as a threat. However, they also assert that the ships were not the intended target. This determination is often made after thorough intelligence assessments. Nevertheless, this explanation does little to allay the concerns of the sailors on these ships, who must make quick decisions about potential threats based on radar data.

The complexity of the situation lies in the delicate balance between responding to attacks and avoiding actions that could lead to further conflict. The U.S. government is cautious about the potential consequences of military retaliation against the Houthi rebels. As the situation evolves, officials will continue to reassess their course of action while aiming to maintain stability in the region.

