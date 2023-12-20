The Houthis: A Proxy War Threatening Middle Eastern Shipping

In recent years, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have posed an increasing threat to global shipping and the region itself. Through a series of attacks in the Red Sea, particularly in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Houthis have targeted commercial vessels and disrupted maritime trade. This situation has been exacerbated by their support for Hamas in the ongoing conflict with Israel, leading to concerns that the situation could escalate into a larger regional conflict.

Who are the Houthi rebels and what drives their actions? The Houthis gained control of Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014, igniting a devastating proxy war between Saudi Arabia, supporting the Yemeni government, and Iran, supporting the rebels. This conflict has plunged Yemen into a severe humanitarian crisis, with widespread hunger and misery affecting the country, already the poorest in the Arab world. The war has claimed the lives of over 150,000 people, both fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The Houthis, whose roots can be traced back to a religious revival movement of the Zaydi sect of Shi’ite Islam, were marginalized under a Sunni regime that gained power in Yemen after a civil war in 1962. As tensions with the government escalated, the Houthis engaged in guerrilla wars with the national army and even clashed briefly with Saudi Arabia. This history ultimately led to their rise as a major rebel group in Yemen.

Amidst a relatively calm period in Yemen, the Houthis have recently launched several missile and drone attacks. In October, they targeted Israel, positioning themselves as supporters of the Palestinians. Ship attacks have been a sporadic occurrence in the region, but they have intensified during the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hamas, particularly following a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital. Houthi leaders have claimed that their attacks primarily target Israel.

Saudi Arabia has accused Iran of providing military training, weapons, and financial support to the Houthis, an allegation Tehran denies. The Houthis’ growing threat to commercial shipping prompted the United States and several other nations to initiate Operation Prosperity Guardian, a multinational effort to counter Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

This escalating situation raises concerns about the potential for a wider conflict. The Biden administration has expressed the need to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from becoming a regional conflagration. While strikes on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Syria have not yet escalated the conflict, the question remains: would targeted strikes on Houthi weapon depots cross a threshold that triggers a larger war?

As the international community consults on how to protect commercial shipping and ensure the safety of forces in the region, it is paramount to find a balance that preserves regional security and prosperity while preventing further escalation of violence.