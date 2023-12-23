New Insights on the Houthi Rebels’ Attacks on Red Sea Ships

In recent months, cargo ships in the Red Sea have been subjected to drone and rocket attacks, prompting major shipping companies to redirect their vessels away from the area. These attacks are being carried out by the Houthis, a rebel group with support from Iran that controls a significant portion of Yemen. However, the reasons behind these attacks might not be as straightforward as they seem.

Contrary to initial assumptions, the Houthis’ attacks on Red Sea ships did not solely target vessels heading towards Israel. While they did declare their support for Hamas and vowed to target ships traveling to Israel, it is unclear whether all the attacked ships were indeed heading in that direction. The Houthis’ motivation seems to extend beyond their allegiance to Hamas and their aim to impact Israel’s interests.

It is essential to understand the origins of the Houthi rebels to gain a deeper comprehension of their actions. The Houthis are an armed group from Yemen’s Shia Muslim minority, known as the Zaidis. With their name derived from the movement’s founder, Hussein al Houthi, they came into existence in the 1990s to combat the perceived corruption of the then-president, Ali Abdullah Saleh. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s military, Saleh attempted to eliminate the Houthi rebels in 2003 but was repelled by the resilient group.

Since 2014, the Houthi rebels have been engaged in a civil war against Yemen’s government, with the government receiving support from a coalition of Arab countries led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. This protracted conflict has resulted in numerous casualties and forced millions of people to flee their homes, leading to a dire humanitarian crisis.

The Houthis consider themselves part of the Iranian-led “axis of resistance,” which includes groups like Hezbollah and Hamas. Consequently, they have forged alliances with these organizations and have received extensive military support from Hezbollah since 2014. Iran also sees the Houthis as an ally due to their shared enmity towards Saudi Arabia, their common adversary. While Iran denies supplying the Houthis with weapons, the US alleges that Iranian intelligence plays a crucial role in enabling the rebels to target ships.

The involvement of Iran in the Houthis’ actions has raised concerns and led to escalating tensions. The US has accused Iran of being deeply involved in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea, pointing to the long-term material support and encouragement of the Houthis’ destabilizing actions in the region. Nonetheless, Iran denies any involvement in the attacks.

It is worth noting that the Houthi rebels’ control extends beyond their military activities. They have considerable sway over large parts of Yemen, including the Red Sea coastline. This control allows them to collect taxes and even print money, contributing to their consolidation of power. By 2010, the Houthi movement had garnered a significant following that included armed troops and unarmed supporters.

In conclusion, the attacks on Red Sea ships by the Houthi rebels have prompted global shipping companies to alter their routes, causing economic disruptions. While their declared support for Hamas and their desire to impact Israel’s interests serve as a backdrop to these attacks, the motivations behind the Houthi rebels’ actions appear to be more complex. Their involvement in the ongoing civil war in Yemen, alliances with Iran and groups like Hezbollah, and their aspiration to be part of the “axis of resistance” all contribute to their strategic decisions. The situation calls for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and find lasting solutions that address the root causes of the conflict.

