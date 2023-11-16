A New Perspective: Unveiling the Controversial Use of White Phosphorus in Gaza

In a recent incident captured on video, an Israeli strike on the Gaza City port has raised concerns about the use of white phosphorus, a controversial munition. While white phosphorus is commonly utilized to generate smoke for marking targets, its deployment against civilians can have severe consequences.

Analysts from Human Rights Watch have examined the footage, determining that the Israeli strike indeed involved the use of white phosphorus. The video, which has been authenticated by The Washington Post, reveals two artillery shells being launched in rapid succession towards the target. The resulting blast sets off the white phosphorus in the air, creating distinct white trails followed by a dense smoke.

Human Rights Watch has further corroborated the use of white phosphorus in the Gaza City port by collecting witness testimony and scrutinizing the footage. The organization’s investigation disclosed that airburst 155mm white phosphorus artillery projectiles were employed in the attack. Such actions have been widely condemned as the deployment of this chemical compound in densely populated areas poses a significant risk to both individuals and civilian infrastructure.

The Israeli Defense Forces, however, have denied knowledge of weapons containing white phosphorus being used in Gaza. This contradiction highlights the need for a thorough inquiry into the incident.

Lama Fakih, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch, underlines the gravity of this situation, stating that the use of white phosphorus in crowded civilian areas carries a high risk of inflicting excruciating burns and long-lasting suffering.

International humanitarian law mandates that parties to a conflict must take all possible measures to prevent harm to civilians resulting from military operations. While white phosphorus has legitimate purposes, deploying it against military targets in civilian-populated areas is strictly prohibited unless there is clear separation between the intended military objective and the civilian population, as emphasized by Peter Herby’s opinion for the International Committee of the Red Cross in 2009.

Determining whether this particular incident violates the laws of armed conflict requires a deeper understanding of the intended target and the purpose behind using white phosphorus. Brian Castner, a weapons investigator with Amnesty International, suggests that without this crucial information, a definitive legal judgment cannot be made. However, he highlights that any attack that fails to discriminate between civilians and military forces has the potential to be a violation of the laws of war.

This is not the first instance of Israel’s use of white phosphorus in Gaza. A 2009 report from Human Rights Watch revealed that during a 22-day campaign from December 2008 to January 2009, white phosphorus was repeatedly employed by Israeli forces, causing civilian casualties and injuries. These actions were deemed to have violated International Humanitarian Law.

As the death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with over 1,500 people killed and 6,600 injured, the international community demands a thorough investigation into the use of white phosphorus and other weapons by all parties involved. Accountability must be upheld to prevent further loss of innocent lives in this densely populated region.

