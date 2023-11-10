The Controversy Surrounding Biden’s Claim of Children Being Beheaded by Hamas

The recent claim made by President Joe Biden about witnessing pictures of beheaded children following Hamas’s attack on Israel has stirred up a great deal of controversy. However, the White House has now walked back on this statement, highlighting that it was based on news reports and claims made by Israeli officials.

While unverified claims regarding the beheading of Israeli children and sexual assault of hostages by the Palestinian armed group have spread across social media platforms, the White House spokesperson clarified that neither US officials nor the president have independently seen any pictures or confirmed such reports. It is important to note that these claims are based solely on information provided by Netanyahu’s spokesperson and media reports from Israel.

The repercussions of Biden’s claims have been significant, with headlines in Western newspapers featuring the president’s statement. Some quarters have even used these claims as justification for revenge attacks and collective punishment of civilians in Gaza. However, the Israeli army has stated that it cannot confirm these claims, and even Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s spokesperson has reiterated them without independent verification.

While Israeli military officials have shared accounts with various media outlets, claiming that women and children were brutally butchered in an ISIS-like manner, Hamas vehemently denies these allegations, calling them outright lies. Additionally, it has been brought to light that social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and TikTok, have become inundated with fake news related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Of all these platforms, X, owned by Elon Musk, appears to have been particularly vulnerable to spreading unverified information, including claims of beheadings and sexual assaults.

While the exact number of casualties is still being assessed, Israeli officials have reported more than 1,300 people killed and 3,000 injured in the Hamas attack within Israel. On the other hand, Israel’s retaliatory strikes in Gaza have resulted in over 1,200 deaths and more than 5,600 injuries.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What was President Biden’s claim about children being beheaded?

President Biden claimed that he had seen pictures of beheaded children following Hamas’s attack on Israel. However, this claim has been walked back by the White House, stating that it was based on news reports and claims made by Israeli officials.

Are the claims of beheaded children confirmed?

No, the claims of beheaded children have not been independently confirmed. The Israeli army has stated that it cannot confirm these claims, and even the White House has clarified that neither US officials nor the president have personally seen any pictures or verified such reports.

What has Hamas’s response been to these claims?

Hamas has strongly denied the claims made by President Biden and others regarding their fighters beheading children and assaulting women. They have called these allegations lies.

