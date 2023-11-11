White House Emphasizes Restrictions on Unfrozen Iranian Funds

By Andrea Shalal and Matt Spetalnick

WASHINGTON – In a recent statement, the White House underscored that strict limitations would be placed on how Iran can utilize any funds unfrozen as part of a tentative agreement. This agreement has resulted in the release of five American prisoners who are now under house arrest in Tehran. White House spokesperson John Kirby clarified that the United States would maintain “full visibility” concerning the allocation and usage of released Iranian funds. Presently, approximately $6 billion of Iranian assets are held in South Korea.

Kirby explained that the funds would only be accessible for specific purposes such as food, medicine, and non-military medical equipment. Additionally, a thorough process of due diligence and adherence to stringent standards would be implemented, with valuable input from the U.S. Treasury Department.

According to a reliable source, the five Americans will be permitted to leave Iran following the unfreezing of the funds. While Kirby emphasized that negotiations are ongoing and the deal is not yet finalized, he assured that the transfer of the restricted account from South Korea to Qatar would not encounter any obstacles. In Qatar, Iran would regain access to the released funds.

However, concerns have been raised by Republican critics who argue that President Joe Biden’s approach effectively amounts to paying a ransom for the release of U.S. citizens. Furthermore, they contend that allowing Iran to redirect the money towards humanitarian goods could indirectly support Iran’s nuclear program and provide resources for militias in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserted that the agreement does not entail granting Iran any form of sanctions relief.

As an initial step, following a series of potentially intricate maneuvers expected to take several weeks, Iran has permitted four detained U.S. citizens to transition from imprisonment at Tehran’s Evin prison to house arrest. A fifth individual was already in home confinement.

In return, the United States plans to release some Iranians held in U.S. prisons as confirmed by Iran’s mission to the United Nations.

Furthermore, the Wall Street Journal reported that Iran has significantly reduced the rate at which it is accumulating near weapons-grade enriched uranium and has diluted a portion of its stockpile. Although this information has not been verified, Kirby acknowledged that any measures taken by Iran to slow down enrichment would be positively received.

Kirby clarified that active negotiations regarding the nuclear program were not taking place at the moment. Nevertheless, he welcomed any steps taken by Iran to slow down its enrichment activities.

Tensions have been simmering ever since former U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Despite efforts by the Biden administration to resume negotiations and reinstate the accord, no progress has been made. Iran continues to deny seeking a nuclear weapon.

