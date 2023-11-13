A New Path Forward: Building Bridges Between Israel and Saudi Arabia

The White House is orchestrating a strategic endeavor to bring together two long-standing foes, Israel and Saudi Arabia, in a potential diplomatic pact. This ambitious plan aims to address sensitive issues such as nuclear enrichment, weapons sales, and Palestinian territorial rights, requiring a monumental effort from both parties involved. Nevertheless, a more formidable hurdle awaits the administration: garnering the support of 67 senators to solidify the agreement.

Recognizing the significance of this challenge, White House officials have been engaging in discreet meetings with a select group of influential Democratic senators on Capitol Hill. These meetings serve to update the senators on the ongoing diplomatic negotiations with Israeli and Saudi leaders, in the hopes of garnering support for a future Senate vote that would be indispensable for the success of the pact.

Defining a new security relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States is an essential component of any potential agreement. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia has expressed the demand for this security partnership, and negotiations are currently underway to determine its exact terms. However, securing the Senate’s approval for such a treaty, which necessitates a two-thirds majority, poses a formidable challenge.

Led by Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, and other senior White House officials, the efforts have primarily focused on Democratic senators due to their vocal criticism of Saudi Arabia and Prince Mohammed in the past. Over the years, most Senate Democrats have voted against maintaining robust security partnerships with Riyadh, citing concerns regarding the Yemeni bombing campaign and the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Despite the potential obstacles in Congress, the White House remains committed to the negotiations. Multiple visits have been made to Israel and Saudi Arabia to discuss the outline of a possible accord. In addition to a security pact, Prince Mohammed has expressed his desire for U.S. assistance in creating a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia and requiring concessions from Israel regarding the Palestinians. While Democrats generally support the administration’s pursuit of peace in the Middle East and countering Iran, they remain cautious about the concessions that may be made in achieving these goals.

The meetings held with senators are not intended as overt pressure tactics but rather aim to ensure lawmakers are well-informed and have the opportunity to express their opinions. The primary focus has been on sharing details regarding Saudi Arabia’s demands and providing a platform for senators to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Participants in these discussions include Senator Chuck Schumer, who serves as the majority leader, Bob Menendez, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, and Christopher S. Murphy, a vocal critic of Saudi Arabia. While senators refrain from commenting directly on the discussions, Schumer acknowledges the potential positive impact of an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel on the Middle East region.

The White House has abstained from addressing these discussions publicly, and both Menendez and Murphy have declined to comment. However, their support is pivotal in generating confidence among skeptical Democrats, highlighting the importance of fostering a peace deal between two influential Middle Eastern countries, especially in light of China’s increasing assertiveness in the region.

While Democrats generally harbor reservations about Saudi Arabia’s credibility, many are becoming more willing to defer to President Biden’s administration as it seeks to strengthen ties with the kingdom. In 2019, Senate Democrats actively opposed U.S. support for the Saudi-led war effort in Yemen and President Trump’s approval of arms sales to various countries. However, in late 2021, there was a shift in sentiment, with a majority of Democrats supporting an arms sale to Saudi Arabia. Senators Lindsey Graham and Jim Risch, both Republicans, have also expressed support for the diplomatic initiative.

Establishing a dialogue with political leaders early in the process is seen as crucial, as it allows for a smoother and more informed decision-making process. Senator Graham, who once vehemently criticized Prince Mohammed, now advocates for strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the importance of forging closer bonds between the United States and the kingdom.

In summary, the White House’s pursuit of a potential diplomatic pact between Israel and Saudi Arabia faces numerous challenges but acknowledges the significance of garnering support from senators. These behind-the-scenes meetings serve to update lawmakers on the ongoing negotiations and allow them to voice their opinions. While Democratic senators remain cautious about Saudi Arabia’s trustworthiness, they increasingly defer to the Biden administration’s efforts in strengthening ties.