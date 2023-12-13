White House Scrambles in Final Attempt to Salvage Border Negotiations

In a last-ditch effort to save border talks with Senate Republicans regarding Ukraine funding, top Biden administration officials are working tirelessly to find common ground. The negotiations have become increasingly challenging, and a sense of desperation has set in among White House staff.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, White House deputy chief of staff Natalie Quillian, and Shuwanza Goff, director of the White House office of legislative affairs, recently met with Senate negotiators to discuss potential solutions. White House chief of staff Jeff Zients has also played a significant role by engaging with Democratic Senate negotiators to move the discussions forward.

Sources reveal that the White House is exploring various ideas, including the implementation of Title 42-like expulsion authorities and an expansion of expedited removal processes nationwide. These measures would enable the government to deport individuals who cannot establish a legal basis for their presence in the country. Additionally, the possibility of mandatory detention until migrants can undergo expedited removal proceedings and adjustments to the credible fear standard, which would limit asylum applications, have been under consideration.

While negotiations continue, it is essential to note that no specific policies have been agreed upon. Any potential proposals must undergo careful evaluation before being presented as a Democratic-authored initiative. The White House remains committed to open dialogue and compromise, emphasizing the need for ongoing conversations with Senate negotiators.

Although a deal this week seems unlikely, both sides hope to keep the talks alive as they continue into the new year. The urgency felt by the White House reflects President Biden’s determination to secure additional aid for Ukraine while addressing pressing border policy concerns.

On Tuesday, Senator James Lankford revealed that discussions with the White House intensified on Monday night. Despite previous interactions, this marked the first time serious policy matters were addressed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who visited the White House on Tuesday, spoke directly to senators to exert pressure on Congress to approve emergency aid.

Senator Chris Murphy highlighted the increased involvement of the White House in the negotiations. However, the limited time frame, with the House set to adjourn on Thursday, adds further restrictions to the already tight schedule for finding consensus.

Even if senators reach an agreement on the policies under discussion, translating these ideas into concrete legislative text poses an additional challenge. Implementing changes to the immigration system would also present practical difficulties, such as the lack of capacity and resources for mandatory detention on the required scale. Moreover, the Flores settlement prohibits the prolonged detention of children, further complicating the matter.

Further uncertainty arises concerning the House’s support for any deal reached in the Senate. Republicans have proposed Trump-era border restrictions that include policies Democrats have criticized. One sticking point has been the Republican push for class-based “parole,” a method used by the administration to establish legal entry pathways and manage the influx of migrants. The White House has shown reluctance towards this particular policy proposal.

Republicans have also suggested implementing metrics to automate a border shutdown, halting the acceptance of migrants if border numbers reach a specified level.

While efforts to salvage the border talks persist, the outcome remains uncertain. The White House and Senate negotiators understand the urgency of the situation and the need for bipartisan collaboration. However, finding common ground on the complex issues surrounding Ukraine funding and border policies proves to be an uphill battle.

