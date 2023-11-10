Russian Defense Minister Discusses Increased Munitions Sales with North Korea, Revealing Desperation

The White House has confirmed that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held discussions with North Korean officials regarding the potential increase in the sale of munitions to Moscow for its ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This revelation comes as part of Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the Korean War. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Shoigu to lead the Russian delegation for the event.

The Biden administration highlights that Shoigu’s pitch to strengthen cooperation with North Korea underscores Russia’s growing reliance on the country, as well as Iran, for the necessary arms to sustain its war against Ukraine. Both North Korea and Iran face significant isolation on the international stage due to their nuclear programs and human rights records.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, it can be observed that Putin’s desperation to sustain his war machine is increasingly evident as he seeks alternative sources for arms procurement. The imposition of sanctions and export controls has started to impact Russia significantly, leading Putin to explore avenues like North Korea, Iran, and even China for support.

Previous intelligence findings indicated Russia’s pursuit of a food-for-arms deal with North Korea, proposing that Moscow would supply essential commodities in exchange for munitions. Additionally, evidence emerged that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, received an arms shipment from North Korea to reinforce Russian-backed forces fighting in Ukraine.

While Russia and North Korea deny these allegations, North Korea has aligned itself with Russia, stating that the actions of the U.S.-led West have compelled Moscow to take military measures to safeguard its security interests. In a troubling development, the Kremlin’s dependence on North Korea and Iran exposes Russia’s desperation to maintain its weapons supply.

Furthermore, the Biden administration highlights Iran’s role as a crucial provider of attack drones to Russia as the conflict in Ukraine persists. Russian attempts to navigate around sanctions that restrict access to sophisticated weapon components have led them to rely on Iran for sustained weapons supply.

Concerns persist regarding the potential involvement of China in arms provision to Russia. While U.S. intelligence suggests that China has considered this option, there is currently no evidence indicating that China has actually supplied weapons to Russia.

As the war in Ukraine continues, the Biden administration continues to release intelligence findings that emphasize Russia’s limited options for resupplying its weapons. The increasing reliance on North Korea, Iran, and potential Chinese support paints a picture of a desperate Russia searching for alternative avenues to sustain its war efforts.