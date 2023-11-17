White House Details Iran’s Role in Fueling Attacks on US Military Bases

In a recent statement, the White House revealed that Iran has been actively involved in supporting and facilitating rocket and drone attacks on US military bases in Iraq and Syria. President Biden has directed the Department of Defense to prepare for further attacks and respond accordingly.

According to White House spokesman John Kirby, there has been a notable increase in these attacks over the past week, with a particular surge in the last few days. The United States remains steadfast in ensuring that its interests in the region are not left unchallenged.

The US believes that these attacks are orchestrated by Iranian-backed proxy groups, which receive support from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the Iranian government. Additionally, Iran continues to back militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah.

Kirby emphasized that Iran is closely monitoring the events and actively facilitating the attacks, while also encouraging others who may exploit the conflict to their advantage. This underscores the concerning nature of Iran’s involvement in the region.

The escalation of attacks on US forces coincided with the intensified conflict in Israel when Hamas militants targeted southern Israel on October 7th. The White House expresses deep concern over the potential for further escalation of these attacks in the coming days.

To address this growing threat, President Biden has deployed additional naval power to the Middle East in the last two weeks. This includes the dispatching of two aircraft carriers, several warships, and around 2,000 Marines.

While Iran seeks to maintain deniability regarding its role in these attacks, the US is determined not to allow them to evade responsibility. Kirby emphasized that any threat to US interests in the region will not go unchallenged.

