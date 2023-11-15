White House Claims Hamas Utilizing al-Shifa Hospital as Command Node and Weapons Storage

The White House has made a startling announcement, revealing that Hamas is using the al-Shifa hospital in Gaza as a command node and storing weapons within its premises. This revelation is based on intelligence gathered by US officials.

According to John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad are utilizing certain hospitals in the Gaza Strip, including al-Shifa, as a cover for their military operations. They have also constructed underground tunnels beneath these hospitals to further conceal their activities. Kirby further stated that Hamas and PIJ members operate a command-and-control center from al-Shifa, using the hospital as a storage facility for weapons. They are prepared to respond to any potential Israeli military operation targeting the hospital.

It is important to note that the White House has not provided any concrete evidence to support these claims. However, it is worth mentioning that Israel has previously accused Gaza militants of constructing tunnels under the al-Shifa hospital. People in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, including doctors, vehemently deny these allegations.

In response to the White House statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that they were conducting a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area within the hospital. The IDF accused Hamas of continued military use of the al-Shifa hospital, which violates its protected status under international law.

A doctor present at the hospital confirmed that they were given a 30-minute warning before the Israeli operation began. Reports suggest that the hospital is facing dire conditions, with limited resources and several patients, including children, losing their lives.

However, it is crucial to highlight that the US does not support bombing medical facilities from the air, according to Kirby. The priority is to avoid “firefights” that put innocent people seeking medical care at risk. Kirby emphasized the challenges faced by Israel due to Hamas embedding itself within the civilian population, adding an extra burden on Israel to protect civilians.

The White House claim regarding the use of al-Shifa hospital by Hamas is based on a variety of intelligence sources, although no further details have been provided. The situation at the hospital remains critical, as patients are suffering from a lack of essential supplies, such as water, food, and milk for children and babies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that patients can be safely evacuated from the hospital, emphasizing that allowing Hamas to use the hospital as a command center for terrorism is unacceptable.

The director-general of the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza, Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, has opposed the evacuation order issued by the Israel Defense Forces, expressing concerns about the fate of approximately 700 patients who may die if left behind.

It is essential to stay updated on the developments of this situation as it unfolds.

