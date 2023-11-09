What a Potential Israel-Saudi Arabia Normalization Could Mean for US Politics

As news of senior White House officials meeting with top Democratic lawmakers to discuss a potential normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia continues to circulate, the implications for US politics and foreign policy remain at the forefront of discussions. While the White House has not explicitly pressured lawmakers to support such a deal, the meetings serve as an opportunity for Democrats to stay informed and provide feedback on the negotiations. However, gaining the necessary Senate support for this treaty may prove to be a challenge.

One of the key factors at play in these discussions is the cost that the US would have to bear in brokering this agreement. Saudi Arabia is seeking a mutual security treaty similar to NATO, along with a US-backed civilian nuclear program and access to advanced weaponry. In return, the US is pushing for Saudi Arabia to reduce its economic and military ties with China and Russia, as well as to make significant moves towards securing an independent Palestinian state.

The support of two-thirds of the Senate is required for any new treaty with Saudi Arabia, which poses a considerable hurdle given Republican hesitance to grant President Joe Biden a foreign policy victory, coupled with concerns among Democrats regarding Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. In the past, Democrats have been divided on the issue, with some voting against planned weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and others in favor.

Moreover, a US-backed civilian nuclear research program for Saudi Arabia would also require approval from both houses of Congress, raising further challenges in the road to implementation. Democratic lawmakers have expressed reservations, with Senator Richard Blumenthal highlighting the potential risk of nuclear technology being used for military purposes, particularly in the context of heightening tensions with Iran.

Additionally, any normalization agreement would necessitate significant concessions from Israel towards the Palestinians. The deal would likely require a settlement freeze, the dismantlement of illegal outposts, and the expansion of Palestinian towns in Israeli-controlled Area C of the West Bank. These demands add complexity to the already challenging negotiations.

As lawmakers consider the potential benefits and pitfalls of an Israel-Saudi Arabia normalization agreement, the path towards a stable peace in the Middle East remains uncertain. The Biden administration acknowledges the difficulty of the obstacles ahead, but believes that exploring all possible paths towards peaceful and stable relationships in the region is a responsibility worth pursuing. In this delicate diplomatic dance, the balance between US interests, regional stability, and human rights concerns will be crucial.