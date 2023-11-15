A New Era of Confidentiality: White House’s Unprecedented Request to Obscure Arms Sales to Israel

In a surprising move, the White House has included a request for an exceptional loophole in the national security funding proposal sent to Congress. The proposal features an extraordinary exemption that would grant the executive branch the authority to approve future arms sales to Israel without notifying Congress. This means that Israel could potentially acquire up to $3.5 billion worth of military equipment and services in complete secrecy.

The waiver language was included in a bill that separates Israeli military aid from the rest of the funding package. This unprecedented proposal has raised concerns and was met with criticism. Experts in the field, like Josh Paul, a former director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department, describe it as an insult to Congressional oversight prerogatives.

Foreign Military Financing (FMF) requests, such as this one, function as grants for purchasing weapons and defense services from the United States and its defense contractors. Even after Congress approves the FMF request, it still maintains control over how the funds are utilized and can deny significant arms sales. The Congressional approval process also serves a transparency purpose, creating a public record through notifications in the Federal Register and press releases by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

Critics argue that this proposed waiver is redundant and undermines existing laws. The White House already possesses the power to unilaterally approve foreign military sales in emergency situations, albeit with the requirement to notify Congress and provide detailed justification. However, the Israel waiver seeks to remove the need for communication with Congress, effectively reducing the oversight and hindering their understanding of the transferred arms.

Administrative shortcuts like this have the potential to weaken the State Department vetting process and increase the likelihood of sales to military units that have a history of human rights violations. This raises concerns about potential violations of the Leahy Law, a clause within the Foreign Assistance Act.

It is worth noting that the Trump administration faced criticism in 2019 for bypassing congressional review through the emergency certification process, authorizing $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. An investigation later revealed that the State Department had failed to fully assess risks and implement measures to reduce civilian casualties and legal concerns associated with the transfer of precision-guided munitions.

Though the Biden administration frames this request as an emergency response, it allows the funding to be used at any time before September 2025. Additionally, the Israeli government has the option to reserve these funds for future use, extending beyond 2025. This effectively grants Israel an ongoing pass for arms purchases without recurring Congressional notification.

The Biden administration is urging Congress to swiftly pass the funding package, which includes the $3.5 billion FMF request for Israel. However, there are discussions in progress, with the Senate Appropriations Committee chairs currently working on a bill that aligns with President Biden’s complete proposal.

Critics argue that this waiver, if approved, would further undermine the scrutiny of weapons sales on Capitol Hill, particularly at a time when U.S. support potentially perpetuates bombings that result in the loss of civilian lives. This controversial request, with its implications for transparency and oversight, could mark a new era of confidentiality in arms deals.

