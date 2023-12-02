White House Calls for Strategic Change in Israel’s Military Campaign

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the United States has urged Israel to change its strategy during a recent pause in hostilities. The Biden administration has expressed its hope for a shift in the course of the war in Gaza, but it is unclear whether these efforts have had any effect.

Unlike their tone before the initial Israeli onslaught, top U.S. officials now emphasize the importance of limiting civilian casualties, protecting critical infrastructure, and avoiding further displacement of the residents in Gaza. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who recently visited the Middle East, publicly stated that the U.S. would support an Israeli military campaign only if Israel adhered to these expectations.

However, experts remain skeptical about the impact of these statements. They question whether President Biden would break with Israel if it fails to meet the American exhortations and pursues another devastating aerial campaign. The rhetorical change in U.S. messaging may not be substantively different from previous administrations.

A former Israeli ambassador to Washington suggests that a public break between the U.S. and Israel is likely to occur after the war in Gaza concludes. While President Biden endorses a two-state solution with a “revitalized” Palestinian Authority in control, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown little interest in establishing a Palestinian state. This fundamental difference in perspective poses a significant challenge to the relationship between the two countries.

U.S. officials had initially hoped that the recent seven-day pause between Israel and Hamas would pave the way for a permanent ceasefire. Unfortunately, the fragile truce broke down, leading to a resumption of airstrikes by Israel. The blame game between the parties continues, hindering the prospects for a lasting peace.

The Biden administration has put forth efforts to shape Israel’s military strategy during this conflict. They have advised against targeting specific areas due to their high civilian population density. Israel, on the other hand, has acknowledged the advice but maintains that significant changes to their operation are unnecessary.

It remains uncertain whether Israel will adopt the more limited and targeted approach advocated by the U.S. Some experts argue that the renewed airstrikes lack the necessary caution to minimize civilian casualties in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

While the U.S. is urging Israel to reassess its tactics, the ultimate outcome of this conflict and the future relationship between the U.S. and Israel remain uncertain. The path towards a peaceful resolution in the region is complex and challenging, with deeply entrenched political positions on both sides.

FAQ

What is the Biden administration’s stance on the conflict between Israel and Hamas? The Biden administration supports a military campaign by Israel in Gaza only if it takes concrete steps to limit civilian casualties, protect critical infrastructure, and avoid further displacement of residents. What is Israel’s position on establishing a Palestinian state? Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown little interest in establishing a Palestinian state, which creates a significant disagreement between the Israeli government and the Biden administration. How has the recent pause in hostilities between Israel and Hamas affected the conflict? The pause initially raised hopes for a permanent ceasefire and an opportunity to change the course of the war. However, the fragile truce broke down, leading to a resumption of airstrikes and ongoing conflict. Is Israel willing to change its military strategy based on U.S. advice? While Israel acknowledges the advice offered by the U.S., there are doubts about whether significant changes will be implemented in their military operations.

Source: [URL of the domain where the article is originally from]