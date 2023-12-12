The White House Considers Tougher Immigration Measures in Talks with Congress

In ongoing discussions with congressional lawmakers, the Biden administration has signaled its willingness to support new immigration policies that would lead to stricter enforcement and increased deportations. The purpose of these policy changes is to secure Republican support for aid to Ukraine. The White House has informed Senate Democrats that it could endorse measures such as the expulsion of migrants without asylum screenings, a significant expansion of immigration detention, and the implementation of expedited removals.

The proposed changes would include the establishment of a new border authority that allows the summary expulsion of migrants without processing their asylum claims, similar to the Trump-era Title 42 pandemic order. Additionally, the administration would support a nationwide expansion of expedited removal, which permits the deportation of migrants without court hearings if they do not request asylum or fail their initial asylum interviews. Currently, expedited removal is limited to the border region.

Furthermore, the White House would consider enforcing mandatory detention for certain migrants awaiting the adjudication of their claims. However, the logistics of this provision remain uncertain, given the limited capacity of the U.S. government to detain all migrants who enter the country illegally. There is also a possibility of raising the standard for credible fear interviews, which determine whether migrants can avoid deportation under expedited removal.

While the administration has engaged in negotiations with lawmakers, it has not finalized any policy positions or agreements. White House spokesperson Angelo Fernández Hernández emphasized that the President is open to compromise and that discussions with Senate negotiators are ongoing. The Biden administration’s willingness to entertain these restrictive changes to asylum and immigration laws, resembling some of the Trump-era policies, could potentially garner Republican support for the foreign aid package.

However, the passage of such legislation in the House of Representatives remains uncertain. House Republicans previously passed a bill, known as H.R. 2, with stringent asylum and border provisions, including the reintroduction of migrant family detention and the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The bill also imposed limits on humanitarian parole authority, which the Biden administration has utilized to welcome refugees and migrants from various countries.

The administration’s readiness to negotiate these restrictive immigration measures has drawn criticism from migrant advocates, progressive Democrats, and Latino lawmakers. They urge the White House and Senate Democrats not to agree to permanent asylum restrictions, as they believe dismantling the asylum system will not solve the challenges at the southern border.

Article Source: CBS News