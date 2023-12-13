The Biden Administration Considers Immigration Policy Changes to Secure Border

The Biden administration is engaged in negotiations with congressional lawmakers to address concerns regarding border security. As part of these negotiations, the White House has expressed a willingness to support new measures aimed at expelling migrants without asylum screenings, as well as expanding immigration detention and deportations. These proposed changes are intended to garner Republican support for aid to Ukraine.

During a press conference, President Biden stated that his administration is actively working with senators from both parties to find a bipartisan compromise that addresses necessary policy changes and provides the required resources to secure the border. He emphasized the need for real solutions rather than leveraging funding for Ukraine to push through partisan border agendas.

Recent engagement between the Biden administration and lawmakers has intensified, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas providing technical assistance to senators and their staff. These discussions aim to reach a deal before Congress adjourns for the holidays.

One key proposal from the White House is to establish a new legal authority allowing border officials to expel migrants without processing their asylum claims. This measure would essentially revive the Title 42 pandemic order implemented during the Trump administration. Additionally, the administration supports nationwide expansion of expedited removal, a process that permits deportation without court hearings for migrants who do not seek asylum or who fail their initial asylum interviews. Currently, expedited removal is limited to the border region.

Furthermore, the White House has suggested mandatory detention for certain migrants awaiting claim adjudication. The specific details of this provision are yet to be determined, as the U.S. government has historically lacked sufficient detention space to accommodate all migrants crossing the border illegally.

There have also been discussions around raising the screening standard for credible fear interviews, which migrants must pass to avoid deportation under expedited removal. This adjustment would serve as a stricter measure in the screening process.

Notably, the Biden administration has not finalized any policy positions or agreements and remains open to compromise. The ultimate goal is to secure a bipartisan package through continued conversations with Senate negotiators.

While the administration’s willingness to consider restrictive changes to asylum and immigration laws may increase the likelihood of Republican support for foreign aid, it remains uncertain whether resulting legislation would gain approval in the House. Earlier this year, House Republicans passed a bill known as H.R. 2, which included stringent asylum and border provisions reminiscent of Trump-era policies. The bill faced opposition from progressive Democrats and advocates for migrants.

The Biden administration’s openness to negotiations on immigration policy changes has sparked criticism from migrant advocates, progressive Democrats, and Latino lawmakers. They urge the administration and Senate Democrats to refrain from agreeing to permanent asylum restrictions.

FAQ:

1. What is expedited removal?



Expedited removal is a process that allows immigration officials to deport migrants without court hearings if they do not seek asylum or fail their initial asylum interviews. It is currently limited to the border region.

2. What is Title 42?



Title 42 is a pandemic order implemented during the Trump administration that permits officials to pause U.S. asylum law without a public health justification.

