New Revelations: North Korea’s Role in Russia’s Missile Attacks on Ukraine

The international community was left stunned by recent revelations that North Korea had provided Russia with ballistic missiles and launchers, which were then used to carry out multiple strikes against Ukraine. This information, based on newly declassified intelligence, was released by the White House, leading to increased concerns about the escalating situation.

The United States has taken a strong stance on this issue and intends to bring it to the attention of the United Nations Security Council. John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, described North Korea’s arms transfer to Russia as a “significant and concerning escalation.” The U.S. government is prepared to impose additional sanctions on those involved in facilitating these arms deals.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied any involvement in such arms deals, but their deepening military relations over the past year have raised suspicions. South Korea had previously reported that North Korea might have supplied short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) to Russia as part of a larger arms agreement. This agreement included anti-tank and anti-air missiles, artillery and mortar shells, and rifles.

Kirby, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, has confirmed these suspicions. He stated, “Our information indicates that North Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles.” According to Kirby, Russia launched at least one of these North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, 2023, with subsequent launches on Tuesday. The exact impact of these missiles is still being assessed by U.S. officials.

The use of North Korean missiles by Russia has drawn condemnation from the international community. Britain and South Korea have criticized these actions, highlighting the dangers posed by such weapons transfers.

While the White House did not provide specific details about the type of missiles sent by North Korea to Russia, Kirby mentioned that they have a range of approximately 900 km (550 miles). An accompanying graphic indicated that the missiles could be similar to the KN-23 and KN-25 missiles, which are solid-propellant SRBMs.

Notably, these missiles have been relatively new developments in North Korea’s military capabilities. Experts have noted that this is the first known combat use of the KN-23 and KN-25 missiles. Their introduction into the conflict has significant implications for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Evidence from Ukrainian social media accounts, including photos and videos, has further supported the assertion that North Korea’s missiles were involved in the attacks. Fragments of missile components, specifically the ring housing the control vanes, have been identified as characteristic of the Hwasong-11 family of missiles, which includes the KN-23 and KN-25.

Kirby has expressed concern that Russia and North Korea may continue using additional North Korean missiles to target Ukraine. He also highlighted the possibility of Russia acquiring missile systems from Iran, though no close-range ballistic missiles have been delivered yet.

The situation in Ukraine has reached a critical point with Russia intensifying its attacks using various weapons, including the ballistic missiles provided by North Korea. The international community must respond swiftly to prevent further escalation and protect the sovereignty of Ukraine.

