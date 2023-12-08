Frequently Asked Questions

White House Takes a Stand Against Antisemitism, Reevaluates Relationship with CAIR

The recent controversy involving the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has prompted the White House to reevaluate its relationship with the organization. The leader of CAIR, Nihad Awad, delivered a speech in which he expressed happiness about a terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in Israel. In response, the White House has condemned these antisemitic statements and distanced itself from CAIR.

Antisemitism is a form of discrimination and prejudice against Jewish people. The White House believes that it is important for leaders to call out and denounce antisemitism whenever it arises. The deputy press secretary, Andrew Bates, emphasized the responsibility of leaders in combating this hateful ideology.

While the speech delivered by Awad did not explicitly mention Hamas, the White House pointed out that the Oct. 7 attack was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. This tragic event serves as a reminder of the pain and suffering caused by terrorist organizations like Hamas.

In May, the White House faced criticism for including CAIR in a fact sheet about countering antisemitism. Given CAIR’s history of making antisemitic remarks, the White House decided to remove their name from the fact sheet. This decision was made in light of the comments made by Awad.

Furthermore, the White House clarified that CAIR is not involved in the discussions and development of a national strategy against Islamophobia. CAIR’s absence from these conversations reflects the White House’s commitment to addressing this issue effectively.

In conclusion, the White House’s response to the antisemitic statements made by the director of CAIR demonstrates its commitment to standing against hatred and discrimination. Through condemning such remarks and reevaluating its relationship with CAIR, the White House aims to promote tolerance and understanding in society.