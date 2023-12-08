New Perspective: White House Steps Back from American-Islamic Group After Controversial Remarks

The White House has distanced itself from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) following controversial remarks made by its director. The director, Nihad Awad, was quoted as saying he was pleased to see Palestinians break out of Gaza on the same day Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel, resulting in numerous casualties and hostages.

The White House spokesperson, Andrew Bates, condemned Awad’s remarks, calling them shocking and antisemitic. Bates reiterated President Biden’s condemnation of the Hamas attacks, describing them as abhorrent and representing unadulterated evil. He emphasized the responsibility of leaders to call out antisemitism wherever it appears.

While the White House had limited involvement with CAIR, the organization was included in a “listening session on Islamophobia” held in May, which involved Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband. CAIR was also mentioned in a document addressing commitments to combat antisemitism. However, following Awad’s remarks, the White House removed CAIR’s name from the document to clarify its distancing from the organization.

CAIR has been a controversial figure in Washington, presenting itself as an advocate for Muslim civil rights while being criticized, particularly by the political right, as an apologist for extremism. Awad and CAIR have faced accusations of sympathizing with Hamas in the past, a designated terrorist organization. However, Awad claimed his support for Hamas ended in 2006, and CAIR denies any current ties to the group or support for terrorism.

Awad’s remarks were initially made at a gathering of American Muslims for Palestine and gained attention after being circulated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (Memri). Memri, founded by an Israeli intelligence officer, monitors and translates media content in Arabic and other languages. A video of Awad seemingly celebrating and justifying the Oct. 7 attack was posted online.

(Source: The New York Times)