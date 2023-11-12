White House Criticizes Fox News for Offensive Remarks on CNN Anchors

The White House has once again condemned Fox News for its disparaging comments towards CNN anchors, marking the second occurrence in as many days. Andrew Bates, a spokesperson, emphasized President Biden’s vision of unity and comradery against hate, and expressed concern that Fox News was aligning itself with those who perpetuate hate speech. Bates highlighted that Fox News is not only providing a platform for such rhetoric but also supporting it by financially compensating the involved hosts.

Mark Levin, host of the Fox News weekend show “Life, Liberty & Levin,” targeted Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper during an episode of his daily radio show. While Levin acknowledged Blitzer’s family history, having lost all of his grandparents in the Holocaust, he provocatively stated that Blitzer’s parents were not victims. Additionally, Levin described Blitzer as a “dumb bastard” with hearing and intellectual deficiencies, accusing him of wanting Israel’s demise. Levin went on to label Blitzer a “self-hating Jew,” a term he previously used to describe Tapper.

CNN swiftly condemned Levin’s comments, labeling them as wildly uninformed, inappropriate, and shameful. The network further criticized Levin’s antisemitic rhetoric, deeming it dangerous, offensive, and deserving of universal denouncement. The White House joined CNN in denouncing Levin’s remarks, emphasizing that insulting the pain and suffering endured by Holocaust victims has no place in America.

The White House spokesperson referred to a previous incident involving Greg Gutfeld, another Fox News host, who made a reprehensible claim about Nazi labor camps teaching Jews to be “useful.” Despite condemnation from the Auschwitz Memorial, Fox News did not express disagreement with Gutfeld’s remarks. The White House expressed disappointment in Fox News for failing to address such offensive statements made by its hosts.

In addition to Levin’s comments, the White House expressed concern over Jesse Watters, another Fox News personality. Watters seemingly advocated violence while discussing the removal of posters depicting Israeli hostages held by Hamas. The White House denounced Watters’ remarks, particularly in light of recent incidents of violence targeting Muslims and Arab Americans. Bates specifically mentioned the tragic killing of a six-year-old Palestinian American child, which has led to murder and hate crime charges in Illinois. The White House called out Fox News for perpetuating the dangerous narrative that fighting Islamophobia is incompatible with combating antisemitism.

President Biden unequivocally opposes all forms of hate, including antisemitism, Islamophobia, and discrimination in any guise. The White House urged Fox News to cease its support of divisive and offensive rhetoric. Despite a request for comment, Fox News has not yet responded.

