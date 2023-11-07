White House Accuses Fox News of Promoting Hatred and Anti-Semitism

The White House has once again condemned Fox News, accusing the right-wing network of promoting hate and attacking the Jewish heritage of two CNN anchors. This marks the second time in a week that the Biden administration has publicly criticized the network for the comments made by its hosts.

In this instance, it was Mark Levin, a right-wing talk personality and Fox News weekend host, who made inflammatory remarks about CNN anchors Wolf Blitzer and Jake Tapper on his nationally syndicated radio show. Levin falsely claimed that Blitzer’s parents were not victims of the Holocaust, despite the fact that they were survivors of Nazi-era concentration camps and all four of Blitzer’s grandparents were murdered during the Holocaust. Levin also referred to CNN as being “filled with a lot of self-hating Jews.”

CNN swiftly condemned Levin’s comments, calling them “wildly uninformed, inappropriate, and shameful.” The network stated that his “antisemitic rhetoric is dangerous, offensive, and should be universally denounced.” The White House echoed CNN’s condemnation, declaring that there is no place in America for lying to insult the pain that families suffered during the Holocaust.

This is not the first time that Fox News has faced criticism for offensive comments made by its hosts. The White House also referenced Islamophobic remarks made by prime time host Jesse Watters about Arab Americans and the Muslim world. The Biden administration expressed disappointment that Fox News hosts are using their platform to spread hate, especially considering the recent surge in violence against Muslims and Arab Americans.

While Fox News has not yet issued a comment on these latest controversies, Mark Levin remained defiant in his response to CNN’s condemnation. He defended his comments and accused his critics of trying to intimidate and silence him.

Overall, this ongoing feud between the White House and Fox News highlights the tensions surrounding media coverage and the responsibility of news networks to promote accurate and respectful discourse. It serves as a reminder that hateful and divisive rhetoric has no place in journalistic integrity and undermines the fundamental values of inclusivity and understanding.