Politico: Negotiators Strive for Compromise on Border Deal and Ukraine Aid

Democrats and Republicans are engaged in intense negotiations to reach a comprehensive border deal before the holiday recess, but doubts linger as significant differences persist between the two parties. The urgency is driven by President Joe Biden’s call for Congress to pass his national security supplemental request, which includes crucial funding for Ukraine, Israel, and border security. Failure to reach an agreement could impact Ukraine, a key ally in its conflict with Russia.

The negotiation process, which began in October, has encountered obstacles as both sides grapple with the implementation of stricter immigration regulations alongside funding for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans insist that addressing the challenges at the southern border, where there have been notable migrant surges, should be a prerequisite for allocating funds to Ukraine.

Senator Lindsey Graham expressed Republican concerns during a recent television appearance, stating that a deal is far from being finalized and will likely be extended into the next year. If an agreement is not reached before Congress adjourning, the White House will face difficult choices regarding the allocation of resources, potentially impacting the readiness of the US military. The supplementary request also includes a $14 billion provision for beefing up border security.

Over the weekend, high-ranking officials from the White House, including Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, reached out to both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in a bid to build consensus on border policy changes. However, Democratic apprehension about accepting Trump-era immigration policies is acting as a significant barrier.

Key sticking points remain as negotiators grapple with issues such as triggering the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, limiting the use of parole, and enforcing mandatory detention. Republicans are also revisiting the possibility of a safe-third country agreement, which would restrict asylum seekers passing through multiple countries before reaching the US border.

The current political dynamics surrounding the border negotiations present a complex challenge for President Biden. Losing support from the Democratic base could have electoral consequences in the upcoming midterms. Simultaneously, failure to address border security concerns adequately could lead to lasting ramifications. Migrant apprehensions along the US-Mexico border have reached record levels during Biden’s presidency, providing Republicans with a potent issue to criticize his administration’s immigration policies leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

While immigration has long been a contentious issue between Republicans and Democrats, the parameters of today’s border agreement discussions have narrowed considerably. Past negotiations often involved combining increased border security funding with the potential legalization of undocumented immigrants already residing in the US.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia expressed optimism about the negotiations, indicating that progress is being made. He asserted that the House would struggle to achieve meaningful accomplishments without bipartisan collaboration. This sentiment underscores the need for cooperation to address the challenging legislative pieces surrounding border security and immigration.

FAQ:

Q: Why is there a sense of urgency in reaching a border deal?

A: The urgency stems from President Biden’s request for Congress to approve the national security supplemental request, which includes crucial funding for Ukraine, Israel, and border security. Failure to reach a deal could impact Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Q: What are the main obstacles in the negotiations?

A: The main obstacles revolve around the implementation of stricter immigration regulations alongside funding for Ukraine and Israel. Republicans insist on addressing challenges at the southern border before allocating funds to Ukraine.

Q: What are the critical issues under discussion?

A: The key issues in the negotiation process include triggering the expulsion of migrants at the US-Mexico border, limiting the use of parole, enforcing mandatory detention, and potentially establishing a safe-third country agreement.

Q: What are the potential consequences of not reaching a deal?

A: If no deal is reached, the White House will face difficult decisions regarding resource allocation, potentially impacting US military readiness. Additionally, failure to address border security concerns adequately could have lasting implications for President Biden and the Democratic Party leading up to the 2024 presidential election.