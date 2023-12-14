The White House’s Urgency for Ukraine Aid Highlights Complexities of Immigration Policies

The White House is feeling the pressure to pass Ukraine aid, resulting in some unexpected consequences for Democrats and their approach to immigration policies. This urgent push for aid has forced President Joe Biden’s allies to confront their previous connections to former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, creating a complicated and challenging situation.

Biden’s administration has been dealing with multiple migrant surges along the US-Mexico border throughout his presidency, amidst a historically high number of migrations across the Western Hemisphere. At the same time, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have become significant foreign policy challenges for Biden on the eve of an election year.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s recent visit to Washington, Biden once again expressed his openness to making border policy changes in exchange for aid to Ukraine. This move has placed one of the most sensitive political issues for the White House at the forefront of its foreign policy agenda. As a result, Democrats find themselves in the uncomfortable position of supporting policies they had once criticized.

According to Kerri Talbot, executive director at the Immigration Hub, Democrats are in a difficult situation. They are eager to move forward with Ukraine aid, but Republicans have firmly stated that they will not support the package unless there are significant border security measures included.

The proposals put forth by the administration in recent days are a continuation of private discussions that have received backlash from immigrant advocates. One of these proposals included a safe third country plan, which would have prevented asylum seekers from passing through other countries. However, this idea has since been abandoned and is no longer part of the current border negotiations.

Another measure that the White House has relied on is Title 42, a pandemic measure that allows for the quick expulsion of migrants arrested at the border. The White House is now considering an expulsion authority as part of the ongoing border negotiations, which would have a similar effect to Title 42. Sources indicate that the trigger for implementing this authority would be based on the number of border apprehensions.

In addition, the White House is open to raising the credible fear standard for asylum seekers, increasing deportations, and expanding detention. These proposals would represent a significant shift in immigration law and demonstrate major concessions by the White House.

However, not all Democrats are on board with these concessions. US Sen. Alex Padilla and Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragán released a statement urging Biden to reject Republican immigration proposals. The Congressional Hispanic Caucus also held a news conference to voice their concerns about the administration’s policies.

For Biden, the current political landscape is complicated. Losing support from his base could jeopardize his chances in the upcoming election, but taking no action on the border crisis could have long-lasting implications. The recent spike in border apprehensions has become a significant liability for both Biden and his fellow Democrats as they prepare for the 2024 elections.

While Republicans and Democrats have long been at odds over immigration, the current negotiations for a border agreement are focused on narrower issues compared to past negotiations. In the past, funding for border security was often paired with the legalization of undocumented immigrants already living in the US.

These concessions have raised concerns among immigrant advocates about the future of immigration deals. The new standards set by these proposals are regarded as extreme and potentially detrimental for future negotiations and potential paths to legalization.

Overall, the urgency to pass aid to Ukraine has shed light on the complexities and challenges surrounding immigration policies. Democrats find themselves in a tight spot, needing to address border security concerns while still maintaining their commitment to humane immigration policies. The outcome of these negotiations will have a significant impact on the future of immigration laws and the potential paths to legalization for undocumented immigrants.

