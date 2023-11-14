Whistleblower Alleges Covert Financial Incentives in COVID Origins Investigation

A recent disclosure by a whistleblower has brought to light alleged misconduct within the CIA’s investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The whistleblower claims that officials on the team were offered a substantial monetary reward in exchange for altering their positions on the origin of the virus. This revelation raises serious concerns about the integrity of the investigation and the potential influence of financial incentives on determining the truth behind the pandemic’s origins.

The whistleblower, a high-ranking CIA officer with decades of experience, provided this information to the Select Committee on the Coronavirus Pandemic and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. It is important to note that the credibility of the whistleblower has not yet been fully confirmed.

According to the whistleblower, the CIA assigned a team of seven officers, comprising experts in various scientific fields, to conduct an extensive analysis of the origins of COVID-19. At the conclusion of their review, six members of the team believed that there was sufficient evidence to suggest that the virus originated from a laboratory in Wuhan, China. However, the most senior member of the team disagreed, attributing the virus to zoonosis instead.

The allegations put forth by the whistleblower suggest that the six members who supported the lab origin theory were incentivized to change their stance. Although the exact nature of these incentives is not specified, the implication is that they were significant enough to influence the team’s final assessment. Such allegations raise questions about the impartiality and objectivity of the investigation.

In response to these revelations, House Coronavirus Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner have written to CIA Director William Burns, calling for further oversight and demanding all records related to the creation and activities of the CIA’s COVID Discovery Teams. They have set a deadline of September 26, 2023, for the CIA to comply with their request.

This whistleblower’s account highlights the need for transparency and accountability in the investigation into the origins of COVID-19. It is crucial that the truth is determined based on solid scientific evidence, free from any potential bias or undue influence.

