Turkish President and Azerbaijani President Discuss Land Corridor Plans Via Armenia

In a meeting held in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev discussed the possibility of creating a land corridor between their two countries, which would run through southern Armenia. This proposal has caused concerns in Armenia, as it would deprive the country of a land border with Iran.

The choice of location for the meeting, just days after Azerbaijani forces regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh, emphasizes the determination of both leaders to pursue this plan. The creation of a contiguous land bridge between Turkey and Azerbaijan would strengthen the alliance between the two countries.

President Aliyev expressed his frustration over the division of territories during the Soviet era, which cut off the land link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. He sees the establishment of a land corridor as a way to rectify this historical injustice.

The idea of a land corridor has stirred concerns within Armenia, with some fearing that Azerbaijan and Turkey may expand their regional ambitions beyond Nagorno-Karabakh. The announcement has led to speculations about the potential for future conflicts.

President Erdoğan, in his address to the UN General Assembly, called for a comprehensive peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia and emphasized the importance of opening the Zangezur corridor. The Zangezur corridor refers to the unblocking of economic and transport connections between western Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, as stipulated in a 2020 ceasefire agreement.

The discussions between Erdoğan and Aliyev signal a strong commitment to further integrating their countries and expanding their influence in the South Caucasus region. While the implications of this proposal remain uncertain, it is clear that it has the potential to reshape the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

As the situation continues to develop, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in open and constructive dialogue to address the concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders. The pursuit of peace and stability should be the guiding principle in any future negotiations or initiatives related to the land corridor plans.