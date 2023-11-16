Which Hotels Are In Bonvoy

In the world of travel, loyalty programs have become an essential part of the experience. One such program that has gained immense popularity is Bonvoy, offered by Marriott International. With a vast network of hotels and resorts around the globe, Bonvoy provides its members with exclusive benefits and rewards. But which hotels are actually part of this program? Let’s take a closer look.

Marriott International: Marriott International is a leading hospitality company that owns and operates a wide range of hotel brands. These brands include Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Courtyard, and many more. Bonvoy encompasses all of these brands, making it a comprehensive loyalty program for travelers.

Participating Hotels: Bonvoy includes over 7,000 participating hotels worldwide. This means that members can earn and redeem points at any of these properties. From luxurious resorts in exotic destinations to budget-friendly accommodations in bustling cities, Bonvoy offers a diverse range of options to suit every traveler’s needs.

FAQ:

1. How do I join Bonvoy?

Joining Bonvoy is simple and free. You can sign up on the Marriott website or through the Bonvoy mobile app. Once registered, you will receive a membership number that you can use to start earning points immediately.

2. How do I earn points?

Members can earn points by staying at participating hotels, dining at eligible restaurants, booking events, and even renting cars through Bonvoy’s partners. The more you engage with the program, the more points you accumulate.

3. What are the benefits of Bonvoy?

Bonvoy offers a range of benefits, including room upgrades, late check-outs, and access to exclusive experiences. Members can also enjoy free Wi-Fi, earn airline miles, and receive personalized offers based on their preferences.

4. Can I transfer my points to other loyalty programs?

Yes, Bonvoy allows members to transfer their points to over 40 airline partners. This flexibility enables travelers to maximize their rewards and enjoy even more benefits.

In conclusion, Bonvoy is a loyalty program that encompasses a vast network of hotels and resorts under the Marriott International umbrella. With its extensive range of participating properties and exclusive benefits, Bonvoy offers travelers a rewarding experience wherever their journeys may take them. So, whether you’re planning a business trip or a dream vacation, consider joining Bonvoy to make the most of your travels.