Which Airlines Fly to Grand Forks, ND?

Grand Forks, North Dakota, is a vibrant city known for its rich history, beautiful landscapes, and warm hospitality. Whether you are planning a visit to this charming destination for business or leisure, it is essential to know which airlines serve the Grand Forks International Airport (GFK). In this article, we will provide you with a comprehensive guide to the airlines that fly to Grand Forks, ND, along with some frequently asked questions.

Airlines Serving Grand Forks International Airport:

Currently, two major airlines operate regular flights to and from Grand Forks, ND:

1. Delta Air Lines: Delta is one of the world’s largest airlines and offers convenient connections to various domestic and international destinations. With its hub in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP), Delta provides daily flights between Grand Forks and Minneapolis, allowing travelers to connect to numerous destinations worldwide.

2. Allegiant Air: Allegiant Air is a low-cost carrier that focuses on leisure travel. It offers non-stop flights from Grand Forks to popular vacation destinations such as Las Vegas, Phoenix-Mesa, and Orlando-Sanford. Allegiant Air operates on a seasonal basis, so it is advisable to check their flight schedule before planning your trip.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How can I book a flight to Grand Forks, ND?

A: You can book a flight to Grand Forks by visiting the official websites of Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air or by using various online travel agencies.

Q: Are there any direct international flights to Grand Forks?

A: Currently, there are no direct international flights to Grand Forks International Airport. However, Delta Air Lines offers connections to international destinations through their hub in Minneapolis.

Q: How far is Grand Forks International Airport from downtown Grand Forks?

A: Grand Forks International Airport is located approximately 6 miles northwest of downtown Grand Forks, making it easily accessible for travelers.

Q: Are there any other airports near Grand Forks, ND?

A: The nearest major airport to Grand Forks, ND, apart from Grand Forks International Airport, is Hector International Airport (FAR) in Fargo, which is approximately 80 miles south of Grand Forks.

In conclusion, Grand Forks, ND, is served by two airlines, Delta Air Lines and Allegiant Air, providing convenient connections to various domestic and international destinations. Whether you are planning a business trip or a leisurely getaway, these airlines offer options to suit your travel needs.