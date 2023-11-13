The Global Expansion of Latter-day Saint Temples: A Beacon of Faith

In a momentous announcement during the recent General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson revealed plans for the construction of 20 new temples around the world. This marks an extraordinary milestone in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as it is the largest number of specific temple locations ever declared at once.

President Nelson’s dedication to temple-building is unparalleled, with a total of 153 temples announced under his leadership, accounting for almost 46% of all existing or planned temples. This commitment reflects the church’s unwavering mission to make sacred ordinances and covenants accessible to its 17 million members scattered across the globe.

One notable aspect of the recent announcement is that none of the new temples will be built in Utah, a departure from previous General Conferences. Despite this, the state, where the church’s headquarters are located, already boasts 28 existing or planned temples. The decision to focus on expanding the church’s presence in international locations signals a broader vision of inclusivity and a desire to bring the blessings of the temple to more diverse communities.

Among the locations selected for the new temples are Angola and Mongolia, two countries where Latter-day Saint temples have not been established before. In Angola, there are approximately 5,000 church members spread across 20 congregations, while there are over 12,000 members in Mongolia attending 25 congregations. These upcoming temples will undoubtedly strengthen the faith and provide a spiritual haven for these vibrant communities.

President Nelson emphasized the eternal significance of temple ordinances and covenants in a recorded message during the conference. The temple serves as a refuge of revelation and guidance, drawing individuals closer to the Savior and offering access to divine power. Additionally, the temple is a sanctuary where believers find solace and guidance in navigating life’s most intricate challenges.

As President Nelson continues to lead the church, his temple-building fervor shows no sign of waning. Currently, there are 177 operating temples, 59 under construction or renovation, and 99 in the planning and design phase worldwide. These structures serve as beacons of faith, embodying the church’s unwavering dedication to fostering spiritual growth and providing a place of worship and connection with God.

The influx of new temples is not limited to international locations. In Utah, where the roots of the church run deep, 10 additional temples are either under construction or have been announced. These upcoming additions will bolster the state’s existing 15 temples, each regarded as a House of the Lord where Latter-day Saints partake in sacred ordinances and seal eternal marriages.

With the global expansion of Latter-day Saint temples, more faithful followers will be able to experience the blessings and transformative power of temple worship. The announcement of these new temples reinforces the church’s commitment to creating opportunities for its members to draw closer to God and strengthen their faith.

