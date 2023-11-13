A Night of Destruction in Gaza: Nowhere is Safe Anymore

Residents of Rimal, Gaza City’s usually quiet and wealthy neighborhood, woke up to a scene of devastation on Tuesday morning. Israeli warplanes had carried out a series of airstrikes throughout the night, causing significant damage to residential buildings, telecommunications offices, and university buildings.

The intensity of the strikes had left the area resembling an earthquake zone. Rubble, shattered glass, and severed wiring littered the streets, making it difficult to recognize familiar landmarks. Mohammed Abu al-Kass, a resident who lost his apartment and grocery shop in the attacks, expressed his despair, “Where do we go? We have become homeless. There is no shelter for us anymore or work.”

The Palestinian health ministry reported that around 300 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Israeli attacks on Monday. This marked one of the deadliest days in Gaza in recent years. At least 15 people were killed in the Jabalia refugee camp, with collaterally affected market-goers and neighboring residents also losing their lives.

The situation in Gaza has escalated beyond the immediate impact of the airstrikes. With limited supplies and a complete blockade imposed by Israel, the humanitarian crisis in the territory has deepened. The 2.2 million residents of Gaza are running out of essential resources such as food, fuel, electricity, and water. “Can you imagine that we are living without power or water in the 21st Century?” said Waad al-Mughrabi, a resident. The supermarket, which had reopened after Saturday’s assault, saw long queues of people hoping to secure provisions amidst the uncertainty of prolonged fighting.

Moreover, there have been no incoming deliveries of food or other essential goods from Egypt, which has maintained a tight blockade alongside Israel since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007. Additionally, the Rafah border crossing, traditionally used by people to flee Gaza, has been rendered inaccessible due to Israeli airstrikes damaging the entry gate on the Palestinian side.

As a result, most of the people who have been displaced have sought shelter in UN-run schools. However, with limited facilities and the constant fear of buildings collapsing due to airstrikes, even this option is fraught with danger. Mohammed al-Mughrabi, another resident of Rimal, expressed his dismay, “In previous wars, this part of the city was a safe haven. But the Israeli strikes have shown us that nowhere is safe anymore.”

As the conflict continues to escalate, it is clear that the people of Gaza are finding themselves caught in the crossfire, with nowhere to turn for safety. Untold stories of loss, desperation, and resilience are unfolding amidst the chaos.

