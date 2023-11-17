How American Jews Can Support Israel’s Hospitals, Troops, and Survivors

Amidst the violence and trauma in Israel, many American Jews have felt a strong desire to contribute to the ongoing aid efforts. In order to assist those in need, we have compiled a list of organizations and initiatives that require support. We advise conducting thorough research before making any donations to ensure their credibility and alignment with your values.

Israel’s hospitals are currently overwhelmed with an influx of injured patients, some of whom have been affected by rocket attacks. These hospitals rely on donations even in normal circumstances, making the current situation even more critical.

Barzilai Hospital, located in the southern region of Israel, has been hit by rocket fire while treating patients. Over the past few days, the hospital has received more than 450 victims.

Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem is providing medical care to victims of the attacks, including soldiers, and has launched a crisis campaign to raise essential funds.

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba has already treated 700 severely wounded individuals and is seeking donations for their emergency fund to ensure the acquisition of crucial medical equipment.

Israel’s volunteer emergency services, which have worked as first responders during various crises, are at the forefront of the current situation.

American Friends of Magen David Adom, Israel’s equivalent to the Red Cross, has been offering emergency aid and information since the early stages of the conflict. Bloomberg is currently matching donations.

United Hatzalah has over 1,500 volunteers serving near Gaza, with one volunteer unfortunately losing their life in the recent fighting.

ZAKA specializes in retrieving bodies from disaster scenes and has already recovered 250 bodies from the festival attack.

Lev Echad–One Heart organizes a network of volunteers during national emergencies and is currently requesting assistance in involving 100,000 volunteers.

The Jewish federations system has local federations operating in numerous communities across North America. These organizations raise and distribute funds based on the needs and interests of their members. Multiple local federations, such as those in Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and New York, have established special funds in response to the recent attack. The Jewish Federations of North America, the umbrella organization, is also collecting donations to support victims in Israel.

The Giving Back Fund is making funds available for purchasing plane tickets for Israelis abroad who want to return and serve in the army. However, Israelis abroad face skyrocketing prices and limited flight availability.

To ensure Israeli soldiers have the necessary resources for their safety during this extended campaign, various organizations and efforts are working together. While the Israel Defense Forces claim to have adequate supplies, families have expressed concerns and sent their soldiers with little preparation.

Bayit Brigade is raising emergency funds for lone soldiers, referring to immigrants and volunteers who enlist without familial support in the country.

Belev Echad, a veterans group, is raising funds to distribute bulletproof vests and helmets.

Friends of the IDF, a non-military organization, provides support to soldiers, veterans, and their families.

Latet is aiding the security forces on the front line with emergency aid kits containing food and hygiene products.

Mental health resources are in high demand during this challenging time. Helplines are receiving an unprecedented number of calls from individuals mentally and emotionally affected by the war.

NATAL: Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center is an apolitical organization that has been assisting those affected by trauma from war and terrorism since 1998.

ERAN, Israel’s mental health crisis hotline, offers “emotional first aid” to anyone in need.

One Family Fund provides emergency grief and trauma counseling to victims and survivors. Their employees and volunteers are actively supporting the injured and their families.

Bayit Cham has established a fund to offer free therapy to 1,000 children from the Gaza border area.

Fundraisers are also being conducted to aid communities severely impacted by the attacks.

Shinua Chevrati: Operation Delivering Light is mobilizing efforts to deliver crucial goods to Israelis who have been forced to flee their homes. BIG, Israel’s largest retail conglomerate, is partnering in this initiative.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, known for providing aid to Holocaust survivors and others in need, is offering mobile bomb shelters, trauma services, and food distribution.

The Fighting Online Antisemitism Organization is seeking donations to continue training online activists in combating antisemitism. They have had over 1,500 individuals sign up for their training since the outbreak of hostilities.

B’nai B’rith International has opened its Israel Emergency Fund to directly assist Israeli citizens in need.

Israelgives.org, a crowdfunding platform for Israel charitable donations, features multiple initiatives on its homepage related to the current crisis.

FAQs:

1. How can I ensure the credibility of an organization before donating?

We recommend conducting thorough research, checking the organization’s website, and reading reviews or news articles about their work. Additionally, established organizations often have transparent financial records available for public scrutiny.

2. Are my donations tax-deductible?

In most cases, donations made to registered nonprofit organizations are tax-deductible. However, it is essential to confirm the tax status of the organization before making a donation.

3. Is there a way to contribute other than financial donations?

Absolutely! Many organizations require volunteers, and your time and skills can be valuable contributions. Contact the organization directly to inquire about volunteer opportunities.

Sources:

-The Times of Israel (https://www.timesofisrael.com/)