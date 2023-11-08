Ethnic Tensions Escalate in Nagorno-Karabakh as Residents Flee

As the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh continues to deteriorate, ethnic Armenians are expressing their frustration with the European Union’s failed attempts to mediate the growing humanitarian crisis. More than half of the territory’s residents have fled, fearing ethnic cleansing by the Azerbaijani army. This ongoing conflict represents a significant diplomatic setback for the EU, which had positioned itself as a peace broker in the region.

The EU’s involvement in the South Caucasus was an effort to reduce Russia’s influence in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. While Moscow deployed peacekeepers to the region, it proved ineffective in enforcing the status quo, leading to clashes and cease-fire violations. Despite the EU playing host to talks aimed at preventing a catastrophe, European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have been heavily criticized for their handling of the crisis. The EU’s reluctance to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan, an important partner in natural gas supply, has further raised concerns about its commitment to upholding Western values.

Although the EU has pledged some aid, it falls short of the assistance promised by the United States. The bloc has committed €5 million, while Washington has provided $11.5 million. This discrepancy has led to a loss of faith among Armenians in the EU. People like Charles Michel, who speak about Western values, are seen as doing little to protect vulnerable populations. The EU’s vision for conflict resolution failed to address Armenians’ fears of displacement.

While there have been calls for sanctions on Azerbaijan, particularly from the European Parliament, it seems unlikely that the EU will take this step. The bloc’s focus on securing gas supplies from Azerbaijan has made it hesitant to impose punitive measures. Sanctions would require the approval of member countries, and there is currently little appetite for such action. Only Lithuania has suggested that all options should be on the table, while countries like Hungary, Romania, and Austria have reservations.

The EU’s mixed messaging on Azerbaijan has further complicated the situation. While some EU officials emphasize conflict resolution, others, including Ursula von der Leyen, have praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev without addressing the conflict or the concerns of Armenians. This inconsistency has allowed Azerbaijan to exploit European weaknesses and use both negotiation and force to its advantage.

As the crisis intensifies, it is crucial for the EU to reassess its policy towards Azerbaijan and consider the implications of its gas deal with Baku. A strategic audit of the EU’s Azerbaijan policy is necessary to address the ongoing conflict and protect the rights of vulnerable populations in Nagorno-Karabakh.