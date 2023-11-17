When World Cup Start

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, and football fans from around the globe are eagerly counting down the days until the tournament kicks off. This prestigious event, held every four years, brings together the best national teams from across the world to compete for the ultimate prize in football glory. But when exactly does the World Cup start? Let’s find out.

When is the World Cup?

The upcoming World Cup is scheduled to begin on November 21, 2022, and will run until December 18, 2022. This edition of the tournament will be hosted by Qatar, marking the first time it will be held in the Middle East.

What is the World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is an international football tournament organized by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). It brings together 32 national teams from around the world to compete in a month-long tournament to determine the world champion in football.

How often is the World Cup held?

The World Cup is held every four years, providing a platform for nations to showcase their footballing prowess and compete for the prestigious title. The tournament has a rich history dating back to its inaugural edition in 1930 and has since become one of the most-watched sporting events globally.

What can we expect from the upcoming World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup promises to be a unique and exciting event. With matches taking place in state-of-the-art stadiums, including the iconic Lusail Iconic Stadium, fans can expect a visually stunning experience. Additionally, the tournament will be held in winter for the first time, allowing players to perform at their best in more favorable weather conditions.

As the countdown to the World Cup continues, football enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly awaiting the start of this prestigious tournament. With the world’s best teams competing for glory, the 2022 World Cup is sure to captivate audiences and provide unforgettable moments on the football pitch. So mark your calendars and get ready for a month of thrilling football action!