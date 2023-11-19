Israeli Army Faces Scrutiny Over Al-Shifa Hospital Videos

The Israeli army is under scrutiny following the release and subsequent deletion of a video alleging that Gaza’s al-Shifa Hospital was being used as a control and command center by Hamas. Although no explanation has been provided for the removal of the original post, it was replaced with a shorter, edited version.

Army spokesperson Jonathan Conricus stated in both versions of the video that it would be a single, unedited shot showcasing the evidence found in the hospital. However, a close examination of the footage reveals that it was actually edited at the six-minute and 26-second mark in the latest version.

The video attempts to demonstrate the presence of Hamas fighters in the hospital through the display of combat gear, weapons, and what the Israeli military claims to be “hospital equipment” in plastic bags. However, upon closer inspection, these bags contain bandages and ointments, not medical equipment as stated. The inclusion of these items, according to the military spokesperson, aims to challenge Gaza’s plea for critical medical supplies.

Notably, inconsistencies have also been exposed through television footage from BBC and Fox News reporters embedded with the Israeli army in Gaza. The videos show that the scene at the hospital appeared to have been altered. In the original video, one AK-47 rifle was visible, but in the reporters’ footage, two AK-47 rifles are present.

The BBC’s fact-checking analysis reveals that their reporter was allowed into the scene hours after the Israeli army recorded its video, as indicated by the time on the spokesperson’s wristwatch. The military has denied manipulating the scene, explaining that certain hazardous materials had to be relocated before being brought back for media coverage.

These inconsistencies raise significant concerns about possible alterations to the scene depicted in the videos. It is essential that these questions be addressed as Israel uses this alleged evidence to justify its targeting of hospitals during its conflict with Gaza. However, the purported evidence still lacks sufficient confirmation of the Israeli army’s claim regarding a Hamas command-and-control headquarters inside al-Shifa Hospital.

