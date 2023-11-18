When Is Erev Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur, also known as the Day of Atonement, is one of the most significant holidays in the Jewish calendar. It is a solemn day of fasting, prayer, and repentance, observed by Jews around the world. But when exactly does Yom Kippur begin? The answer lies in understanding the concept of Erev Yom Kippur.

What is Erev Yom Kippur?

Erev Yom Kippur, which translates to “eve of Yom Kippur,” refers to the day preceding the actual holiday. It is a time of preparation and reflection before the solemn observance of Yom Kippur begins at sundown.

When does Erev Yom Kippur start?

Erev Yom Kippur starts at sundown on the day before Yom Kippur. The exact timing may vary depending on the geographical location and local customs. In general, it begins at sunset and continues until the appearance of three stars in the sky.

Why is Erev Yom Kippur significant?

Erev Yom Kippur holds great significance as it marks the transition from regular daily activities to the observance of Yom Kippur. It is a time for Jews to mentally and spiritually prepare themselves for the intense day of fasting and introspection that lies ahead.

What happens on Erev Yom Kippur?

On Erev Yom Kippur, many Jews participate in special rituals and traditions. These may include attending synagogue services, reciting prayers of repentance, and engaging in acts of charity. It is also customary to have a festive meal before the fast begins, known as the “Seudah Mafseket.”

Conclusion

Erev Yom Kippur is a significant day in the Jewish calendar, marking the beginning of the solemn observance of Yom Kippur. It is a time for reflection, preparation, and spiritual readiness. Understanding the timing and customs associated with Erev Yom Kippur helps individuals fully engage in the observance of this important holiday.