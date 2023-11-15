Deals with Other Nations to Secure the Release of Americans: A Historical Perspective

Over the years, U.S. presidents have faced criticism and controversy for their decisions to make concessions to secure the release of American hostages held by other nations. President Joe Biden is the latest to face backlash for his prisoner exchange deal with Iran, which grants Iran access to billions of dollars in previously frozen oil revenues. However, what sets Biden apart is his administration’s transparency about the trade-off between the funds and the freedom of five imprisoned Americans.

This is not the first time such deals have been made. Former President Donald Trump also engaged in prisoner swaps with Iran, and even held a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after the release of three detained Americans. Going back even further, in the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan’s administration secretly sold weapons to Iran in an attempt to secure the release of Americans held by Iranian-backed proxies in Lebanon. This scheme was initially denied by Reagan but later apologized for.

Accusations of making concessions or ransom payments to secure the release of American hostages have plagued various U.S. administrations. Under U.S. law, paying ransom to terrorist groups seizing American hostages is strictly prohibited. However, when Americans are unjustly held by foreign governments, they are defined as “wrongfully detained,” and the executive branch is not prohibited from offering concessions to secure their release.

One notable case is that of Jason Rezaian, former Tehran bureau chief for the Washington Post, who was imprisoned by Iran for 544 days. In 2016, the Obama administration transferred $400 million in cash to Iran at the same time Rezaian and other imprisoned Americans were freed, followed by an additional $1.3 billion. These funds were part of a settlement for a decades-old dispute between the U.S. and Iran over arms sales. The Obama administration claimed that the negotiations for the settlement were separate from discussions about the prisoner release.

During the Trump administration, it was revealed that the Obama administration had used the $1.7 billion as leverage to secure the release of the American prisoners. The Biden administration, which includes many officials who were involved in the 2016 episode or worked for the Obama administration, has been more open about the link between the released funds and the planned release of prisoners.

Critics have pointed out that the recent prisoner swap deal with Iran only applies to five American citizens. Detained U.S. legal residents, such as Shahab Dalili and Jamshid Sharmahd, have not been officially designated as “wrongfully detained,” which raises questions about their exclusion from the exchange.

In the challenging landscape of hostage situations, negotiations often involve prisoner swaps, policy changes, or the release of frozen assets. The Biden administration has been open about the difficult choices involved in securing the release of detainees. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has emphasized that his priority is to bring Americans home and is willing to face criticism for it.

While the controversy surrounding these deals continues to be a point of contention, the reality is that making concessions and engaging in tough negotiations is often necessary to ensure the safe return of Americans held captive abroad.

