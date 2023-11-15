When Did The World Happiness Report Start?

The World Happiness Report, a comprehensive study that measures the happiness levels of countries around the globe, has become an influential tool for policymakers and researchers alike. But when did this groundbreaking report first come into existence?

The World Happiness Report was first published in 2012 by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN). The report was initiated as a response to the growing recognition that economic development alone does not guarantee happiness and well-being for individuals and societies. It aimed to provide a more holistic understanding of what contributes to happiness and how it can be measured.

Since its inception, the World Happiness Report has been released annually, offering valuable insights into the state of global happiness. The report ranks countries based on various factors, including GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. By examining these factors, the report aims to shed light on the key determinants of happiness and guide policymakers in their efforts to improve the well-being of their citizens.

FAQ:

Q: What is the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN)?

A: The United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) is a global initiative launched by the United Nations Secretary-General in 2012. It mobilizes scientific and technical expertise from academia, civil society, and the private sector to promote sustainable development and find solutions to global challenges.

Q: How is happiness measured in the World Happiness Report?

A: The World Happiness Report measures happiness based on a variety of factors, including GDP per capita, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. These factors are combined to create a happiness score for each country, allowing for comparisons and rankings.

Q: What is the purpose of the World Happiness Report?

A: The World Happiness Report aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of happiness and well-being around the world. It seeks to go beyond economic indicators and highlight the importance of social and environmental factors in determining happiness. The report serves as a valuable resource for policymakers, researchers, and individuals interested in promoting happiness and well-being.

In conclusion, the World Happiness Report started in 2012 as an initiative by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Since then, it has become an essential tool for understanding global happiness levels and guiding policymakers in their efforts to improve the well-being of their citizens. By examining various factors that contribute to happiness, the report offers valuable insights into what makes societies thrive.