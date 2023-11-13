WhatsApp’s AI Stickers: Unveiling the Unintended Visuals

WhatsApp, under the ownership of Meta, offers a fascinating feature where users can create stickers using AI prompts. However, The Guardian recently shed light on an intriguing aspect of this AI model – it sometimes generates images of children wielding guns when prompted with terms related to “Palestine” and its conflict. Interestingly, when similar prompts with “Israel” were used, no violent imagery was produced.

About a month ago, Meta introduced its AI sticker generator, which unfortunately displayed a tendency to create inappropriate and violent visuals. Shockingly, this included depictions of child soldiers. The Guardian’s report shared that some employees at Meta had raised concerns about this issue when it came to prompts related to the Israeli conflict. Meta’s spokesperson, Kevin McAlister, assured The Verge via email that the company is actively addressing the problem, emphasizing their commitment to enhancing these features based on user feedback.

Meta has encountered other instances of bias in its AI models, with Instagram’s auto-translate feature, for example, erroneously inserting the term “terrorist” into Arabic user bios. This concern echoes a Facebook mistranslation that resulted in the arrest of a Palestinian man in Israel back in 2017.

Sources: The Guardian, The Verge