The Silence Surrounding the Expulsion of Afghan Refugees from Pakistan

In a surprising turn of events, there has been a notable lack of outcry among Pakistanis regarding the recent expulsion of Afghan refugees from the country. This silence stands in stark contrast to the outcry over similar forced displacements, such as the situation in Gaza.

The Pakistani government initiated a crackdown on undocumented refugees and migrants, resulting in the disappearance of the Afghan population that was once a common sight in major Pakistani cities. These Afghan refugees, many of whom were born in Pakistan and had never been to Afghanistan, were employed in low-paying jobs such as loading goods, street vending, and waste picking.

The government’s decision to carry out this expulsion campaign was driven by claims that approximately 1.7 million of the 4 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan were undocumented. Pakistan blames these refugees for an increase in attacks by armed groups, primarily the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which shares ideological similarities with the Afghan Taliban. Pakistani Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that a significant number of suicide bombings in the country this year were carried out by Afghan nationals.

Despite criticism from the United Nations and rights groups, there has been limited public outrage within Pakistan over this expulsion. In fact, a survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan found that 84 percent of respondents strongly approved of the government’s move to expel the “illegal” refugees and migrants. Furthermore, 64 percent of respondents believed that the repatriation of Afghans would lead to improved security and peace in Pakistan.

This lack of outcry can be attributed to multiple factors. Firstly, there is a prevalent sentiment of frustration among Pakistanis regarding the escalating violence in the country. Many believe that the expulsion of undocumented individuals, including criminal elements among them, is a necessary step to address these challenges. Additionally, the presence of Afghan families has had an impact on the rental market, making it difficult for locals to acquire property, resulting in support for the government’s decision from some sectors.

However, Pakistani sociologist Nida Kirmani suggests that there is an underlying issue of racism against the Afghan community in Pakistan. This stems from years of state-sponsored propaganda that portrays Afghans as terrorists, despite the Pakistani state’s involvement in the rise of extremist groups in Afghanistan. Economic insecurity and upheaval also contribute to the rise of xenophobic sentiments, making Afghans an easy target.

While there has been some resistance from civil society groups, the fear of state repression may be stifling public outrage. It is crucial to educate the public about the reasons behind Afghan migration to Pakistan and the role played by the Pakistani state in perpetuating the conditions in Afghanistan.

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, with a Taliban government leading to widespread gender discrimination, denying girls’ education and women’s right to employment and mobility. It is morally questionable to forcibly deport Afghan refugees, subjecting them to these problems in their home country.

