An Unprecedented Resolution: Can UN Resolution 377A Stop the Israel-Gaza War?

In the wake of the recent US veto against a proposed UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, there has been intense discussion surrounding the potential use of UN Resolution 377A (V), also known as “Uniting for Peace”, to put an end to Israel’s brutal war on Gaza. Egypt and Mauritania have invoked this resolution to call for an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.

So, what exactly is UN Resolution 377A and can it be utilized to circumvent the US veto and halt the devastating war that has claimed the lives of over 18,000 Palestinians since October 7?

UN Resolution 377A (V), or “Uniting for Peace”, is designed to address situations where the UN fails in its responsibility to maintain international peace and security due to a lack of consensus among Security Council members. It empowers the General Assembly to convene a meeting through the secretary-general and make recommendations for collective measures, including the use of armed force if necessary. However, it is important to note that these recommendations are legally nonbinding, meaning they can be disregarded without any consequences.

This resolution emerged as a result of the Korean War in 1950, when the Soviet Union’s obstructionism prevented the Security Council from taking action to stop the war. The United States successfully obtained support for the idea that the General Assembly should have enhanced capabilities to safeguard global security, leading to the passing of Resolution 377A on November 3, 1950.

While UN Resolution 377A has not been widely utilized, it has been employed on several occasions to address various conflicts such as the Congo Crisis in 1960, the India-Pakistan conflict in 1971, and the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1980. One notable implementation of this resolution took place during the Korean crisis, where it led to UN Resolution 498 (V) that identified China as an aggressor in the war.

The power bestowed upon the secretary-general to convene an emergency session of the General Assembly within 24 hours, if supported by at least one Security Council member or a group of General Assembly members, could potentially be instrumental in stopping the war in Gaza. Member states would then have the opportunity to make recommendations for collective action, which could include military intervention if agreed upon. However, it is important to note that these recommendations are only suggestions and not legally binding.

Despite the limitations of UN Resolution 377A, there has been a growing demand for its use in addressing the situation in Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appealed for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, even after the Security Council failed to act. However, it remains uncertain whether this resolution will be able to bring about a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. What is UN Resolution 377A?

UN Resolution 377A, also known as “Uniting for Peace”, empowers the General Assembly to convene a meeting and make recommendations for collective measures, including the use of armed force if necessary, in situations where the Security Council fails to maintain international peace and security due to a lack of consensus.

2. Can UN Resolution 377A be used to stop the Israel-Gaza war?

UN Resolution 377A could potentially be utilized to halt the war in Gaza by empowering the secretary-general to convene an emergency session of the General Assembly. However, any recommendations made are nonbinding, meaning they can be ignored without consequences.

3. Why does the US veto ceasefires?

The US has consistently vetoed Security Council resolutions calling for immediate ceasefires and increased humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza. The reasons behind these vetoes are complex and multifaceted, influenced by political, strategic, and historical factors.

Sources:

United Nations