The Balfour Declaration: Unraveling the Seeds of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an enduring and complex issue, has caused the loss of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people. Its roots can be traced back to a significant event that occurred over a century ago – the Balfour Declaration. This declaration, made by Britain’s then-foreign secretary Arthur Balfour in 1917, pledged support for the establishment of a national home for the Jewish people in Palestine.

Although only consisting of 67 words, the Balfour Declaration had a seismic impact on the region, one that is still felt today. It promised a land to the Zionist movement, even though Palestinian Arabs constituted over 90 percent of the population. With the British Mandate established in 1923, the British facilitated a wave of Jewish immigration, leading to protests and strikes by Palestinians who were concerned about the changing demographics and the confiscation of their lands.

Tensions escalated in the 1930s, culminating in the Arab Revolt from 1936 to 1939. Palestinians launched a general strike and boycott against British colonialism and increasing Jewish immigration. British forces responded with mass arrests, demolitions, and widespread repression. Simultaneously, they formed armed groups with the Jewish settler community, further deepening divisions.

In 1947, the United Nations proposed a partition plan to divide Palestine into Arab and Jewish states. However, Palestinians rejected the plan as it allocated a disproportionately large portion of land to the Jewish state. By 1948, before the British Mandate expired, Zionist paramilitaries had already engaged in a military operation, leading to the destruction of Palestinian towns and villages. This violent period, known as the Nakba or “catastrophe,” resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and the capture of 78 percent of historic Palestine by the Zionist movement.

The years following the Nakba were marked by military occupation, with Palestinians living under strict control in the newly established state of Israel. Egypt took control of the Gaza Strip, while Jordan administered the West Bank, leading to the formation of political organizations like the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Fatah.

In 1967, the Six-Day War, also known as the Naksa, saw Israel occupying the remaining territories of Palestine, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights. This brought about the growth of Israeli settlements in these areas, further exacerbating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Reflecting on the historical events that have shaped the conflict helps us understand the complex dynamics at play. While the core issue remains the same, finding a comprehensive and peaceful resolution continues to be a pressing challenge for all parties involved.