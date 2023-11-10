The SEC’s New Monitoring System Raises Concerns About Personal Privacy and Cybersecurity

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has recently implemented a new rule that requires regulated financial institutions to track and analyze trading activity by linking it to investors’ Social Security Numbers. While the intention behind this rule is to improve market oversight and prevent fraud, it has raised significant concerns about personal privacy and cybersecurity.

In response to the 2010 flash crash, the SEC approved the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) regulation in 2012. The CAT aims to monitor every order, cancellation, modification, and trade execution for exchange-listed equities and options across all U.S. markets. At first glance, this regulation seems like a useful tool to safeguard markets. However, the scope of the CAT goes beyond market surveillance.

Under the CAT, regulated financial institutions are required to collect American investors’ personally identifiable information, including their account and Social Security numbers. This data will be made available not only to self-regulatory organizations and the SEC but also to about 3,000 outside contractors. This raises concerns about the potential misuse of such sensitive information and the risks posed by cybersecurity threats.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce has expressed worry about the possible exploitation of the CAT by hackers for malicious purposes. Given the increasing number of cyberattacks on U.S. government institutions in recent years, this concern is well-founded. Hackers supported by countries like China, Russia, and North Korea have repeatedly targeted sensitive government data. The CAT database, with its vast collection of personal information, would be an attractive target for such malicious actors.

These concerns have been raised by various stakeholders, including members of Congress. Representatives Barry Loudermilk and Senators John Kennedy have introduced legislation to halt the unconstitutional collection of personal information through the CAT. It is essential for lawmakers from all parties to prioritize the protection of Americans’ privacy and take necessary action.

In summary, while the SEC’s implementation of the CAT regulation aims to enhance market oversight, it also raises significant concerns about personal privacy and cybersecurity. The availability of sensitive investor information to numerous outside contractors increases the risk of data breaches and potential exploitation by malicious actors. Safeguarding personal privacy should be a paramount consideration as regulatory bodies navigate the complexities of market surveillance and cybersecurity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Source:

– [MishTalk](https://www.mishtalk.com/what%E2%80%99s-in-your-portfolio-the-sec-is-snooping-on-all-your-trades/)