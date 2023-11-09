India’s Pursuit of Identity: The Evolution of Naming Conventions

India, a nation that boasts over 20 official languages and a population of 1.4 billion people, has long stood at a crossroads of cultural diversity. In recent years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have shown a firm determination to shed the country’s colonial past and assert a distinct Indian identity. One manifestation of this pursuit is the shifting usage of the country’s name, with a recent focus on the term “Bharat.”

Historically, India has been known as “India” in the Western world, derived from the Sanskrit word “Sindhu” or Indus River. However, critics argue that this name is an abuse imposed on the country by its British colonizers. For them, “Bharat” symbolizes the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the nation. It carries a deeper meaning that resonates with the Indian people.

The controversy surrounding the naming convention emerged during the planning of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders’ summit, where India was referred to as “Bharat” on official dinner invitations. Opposition leaders expressed concerns that the government’s adoption of “Bharat” was a deliberate political move in response to the formation of the INDIA alliance, a coalition of 26 Indian opposition parties aiming to challenge Modi’s authority in the upcoming general election.

However, the Indian government’s engagement with the name “Bharat” extends beyond political maneuvering. It aligns with Modi’s broader mission to redefine the nation’s identity by eradicating vestiges of British rule and celebrating India’s Hindu majority. This includes renaming roads and buildings, honoring figures associated with the country’s Muslim influences, and replacing them with symbols of India’s Hindu culture.

While the usage of “Bharat” may be rooted in a desire to reclaim a cultural identity, critics warn against completely abandoning the globally recognized name “India.” Shashi Tharoor, a prominent lawmaker from the Congress party, emphasizes the immense brand value that the name “India” has accumulated over centuries and advises caution in dispensing with it entirely.

As India boldly asserts its national identity on the global stage, the debates surrounding naming conventions reflect the complexities of a nation seeking to balance historical legacies with aspirations for self-determination. The journey towards self-definition is an ongoing one, and as India continues to evolve, the naming conventions may further shape its cultural identity.