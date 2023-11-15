Escalation of Tensions Between Israel and Lebanon: A Volatile Border Zone

In recent days, the Israel-Lebanon border region has experienced a significant increase in hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah militants. This latest escalation began shortly after the Hamas militant group launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7.

Lebanese sources reported Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and the discovery of a fallen shell in the village of Khiam on October 8. Subsequently, the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted more Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

These clashes mark the most critical escalation in the region since the 2006 Lebanon War, which resulted in numerous casualties on both sides. Hezbollah, known for its dual role as a political party and an armed group, wields a formidable arsenal of rockets and has thousands of experienced fighters. Several countries, including the US and Germany, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Israel has taken steps to ensure the safety of its residents near the border, evacuating several communities and declaring the area a “military zone.” The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), stationed in the region, has expressed deep concern over the escalation and the continuing military operations.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is a volatile and disputed region, characterized by sporadic clashes. The demarcation line known as the Blue Line, established by the United Nations in 2000, marks the unofficial border. This line was created to confirm the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied territories in southern Lebanon. However, Lebanon contests certain areas, including the border village of Shebaa, which they claim as their own.

The recent clashes have reignited tensions in areas such as the divided village of Ghajar, Shebaa Farms, and the Kfar Chouba hills. These areas have been hotspots for frequent clashes between Israeli forces, the Lebanese military, and Hezbollah. The Israeli army’s decision to construct a wall in the northern part of Ghajar earlier this year further aggravated the situation, resulting in protests by Lebanese farmers and a buildup of military presence by Hezbollah.

As tensions persist, questions arise about whether Hezbollah is willing to risk a full-scale war with Israel or whether they will continue launching limited strikes to avoid a more significant Israeli response.

