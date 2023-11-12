The Aftermath of Storm Daniel in Libya: Rebuilding Amid Political Instability

Following the devastating effects of heavy flooding caused by Storm Daniel, eastern Libya is now faced with the daunting task of repairing the extensive damage. This comes at a time of political instability in the country, making the recovery efforts even more challenging.

The death toll stands at an estimated 3,000 people in the city of Derna alone, with around 10,000 individuals still missing. There are concerns that the number of casualties may significantly rise as access to the affected areas remains limited.

The flooding occurred as a result of heavy rainfall brought by Storm Daniel. Cities such as Benghazi, Susa, Bayda, and al-Marj were hit, but Derna experienced the worst impact. Two upstream dams near the city burst, releasing massive volumes of water that submerged the area, destroying roads and bridges.

In the aftermath, there have been heartbreaking images revealing widespread destruction. Entire neighborhoods, particularly those along the River Derna, have been reduced to rubble. Even multistory apartment buildings that were once considered safe from the river’s reach have suffered significant damage.

The challenges ahead are immense. Besides the magnitude of the flooding, Libya also grapples with ongoing political conflicts. Since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been mired in infighting, hindering its ability to rebuild and recover.

The western administration, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, is internationally recognized and based in Tripoli. However, in the east, an alternative administration under the Benghazi-based House of Representatives (HoR) operates. The division between these two governments has weakened Libya’s infrastructure.

The eastern officials have requested assistance, but the country’s central bank, responsible for allocating funds nationwide, only recognizes the western government. Cooperation between the two administrations on post-flood recovery efforts, including the allocation and distribution of funds, is expected to be complex.

The immediate focus is on providing emergency assistance to the affected areas. Recovery efforts are likely to continue for days, if not weeks. The health minister of Libya, Othman Abduljaleel, has called for international intervention, emphasizing the need for external support.

Several nations, including Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Tunisia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, have expressed their readiness to provide humanitarian aid and personnel for search and rescue operations. Local responders, including government workers, the military, volunteers, and residents, are already working tirelessly to rescue survivors and recover the deceased.

Although heavy equipment, such as excavators, has been deployed, gaining access to the worst-affected areas remains a considerable challenge.

Prime Minister Dbeibah announced that an aid plane carrying supplies, medicine, equipment, and medical personnel is on its way to Benghazi to provide much-needed support.

(Note: This article is a creative interpretation of the original source and may not reflect all the exact details)